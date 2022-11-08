Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Spiritual R&B Artist Moneá Releases New Single 'Check-In'

Moneá's new track offers a calm and soothing R&B melody that serves as the perfect pairing for her meditative and encouraging attitude we've grown to know and love.

Nov. 08, 2022  

Off the heels of her international debut in London, Richmond-based R&B/Soul artist Moneá is back with a smooth and inspiring new hit entitled "Check In". Boldly confronting the hectic rat race that is our lives, the young artist encourages herself as well as her fans to take a moment to stop, be still and check-in with themselves. Acknowledging how easy it is to lose ourselves in a busy sea of to-do lists, Moneá's new track offers a calm and soothing R&B melody that serves as the perfect pairing for her meditative and encouraging attitude we've grown to know and love. Driving home the importance of staying grounded, Moneá's spirituality bleeds through her soulful melodies, pulling listeners in from the very start.

"Check in, Your mind, your body, your soul / You need to check in, Let it all through, let it all go"

~ "Check In"

Wise beyond her years, Moneá's new track drops off the heels of the immense buzz received for her most recent single "My Eyes Are Open". "My Eyes Are Open" received high praises from local publications like RVA Magazine as well as top tier blogs like This is RnB and Celebmix. Leading with spirituality, her music continues to inspire self love, unity and self-worth. Moneá's presence on social media has also seen extreme growth this year with over 38k loyal TikTok followers to date. Online, the young artist offers an engaging combination of enchanting R&B music and spiritual advice, appealing to lovers of personal growth, great melodies and a keen interest in the complexities of our universe and beyond. Ending the year on a high note, "Check In" delivers the perfect message ahead of all of your New Year's resolutions.

Listen to "Check In" on Spotify here.



