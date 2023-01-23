Spice Girl Mel B Says A Spice Girls Reunion Will Be Announced 'Very, Very Soon' on SHERRI

Today on 'Sherri,' former Spice Girl Mel B joins Sherri to dish on the Fox series "Special Forces," and shares news that a Spice Girl reunion will be announced "very, very soon!" The singer also opened up about why she's "broken" and how her marriage "chipped away at who she was."

"You know what ... us five actually did get together a couple months ago. All five of us. Because Covid hit everything kind of got put on the back burner. Everything was at a standstill. So, now we're talking about doing something together, and fingers crossed it will be announced very soon ... very, very soon!"

Photo & video credit: SHERRI/Debmar-Mercury