Spice Girl Mel B Says A Spice Girls Reunion Will Be Announced 'Very, Very Soon' on SHERRI

Taped live in New York City in front of a live studio audience, SHERRI is produced and distributed by Debmar-Mercury.

Jan. 23, 2023  

Today on 'Sherri,' former Spice Girl Mel B joins Sherri to dish on the Fox series "Special Forces," and shares news that a Spice Girl reunion will be announced "very, very soon!" The singer also opened up about why she's "broken" and how her marriage "chipped away at who she was."

"You know what ... us five actually did get together a couple months ago. All five of us. Because Covid hit everything kind of got put on the back burner. Everything was at a standstill. So, now we're talking about doing something together, and fingers crossed it will be announced very soon ... very, very soon!"

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show host, comedian, actor, and best-selling author Sherri Shepherd brings her inimitable, authentic and comedic perspective to daytime with her own nationally-syndicated talk show, SHERRI.

Sherri's warm, relatable and engaging personality will shine through as she offers her comedic take on the day's entertainment news, pop culture, and trending topics with the daytime audience. As America's favorite girl next door, her comedy-driven show will feature celebrity interviews, informative experts, moments of inspiration and amazing everyday people to create an hour of entertainment escapism.

Taped live in New York City in front of a live studio audience, SHERRI is produced and distributed by Debmar-Mercury

Watch the clip here:

Photo & video credit: SHERRI/Debmar-Mercury



The special will feature music stars, actors and artists Carly Pearce, Vince Gill, Kelsea Ballerini, Ketch Secor, Keb’ Mo’, Charles Esten, Emmylou Harris, The Beach Boys’ Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, the late Leslie Jordan and more telling their own personal anecdotes about the venue and what it’s meant to them and their careers. 
Their self-titled album is a bone-crunching 35-minutes that agitates, intoxicates and liberates in equal measure.  Ahead of its release they share their new single “Midnight Ferry” out today, featuring slick guitar riffs and lively shout-along verses that lead into crisp vocal harmonies.
Naughty Alice has been featured on BBC Radio London, BBC 1Xtra, BBC Introducing and Spotify editorial playlists. She takes her inspiration from an array of artists of all different genres but some current favourites include Little Simz, Joy Crookes, Obongjayar, Kehlani, SAULT and Mahalia.
Talkington started another band, The Furies, and eventually dove into filmmaking for about ten years. During this period, he wrote and directed the 1994 cult film, Love and a .45 starring Gil Bellows, Renée Zellweger, and Rory Cochrane. Another thread was woven into the tale of Texas Radio, although that wouldn’t be apparent until years later.

