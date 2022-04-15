Spencer Ramsay Returns With New Single 'Take It Easy'

Fast-rising dance artist Spencer Ramsay releases his new single "Take It Easy," today via Astralwerks. Co- written by Ramsay, "Take It Easy" captures the essence of pure, unfiltered house music, resulting in an intoxicating blend of euphoric piano chords, rousing breakdowns and hands-in-the-air diva vocals.

The single marks the Scottish artist's first new music since his 2021 club smash, "Love With You" which amassed over 4 million streams on Spotify alone and was remixed by fellow Scottish dance favorite KC Lights, and recognized electronic talent Nathan Dawe.

Hailing from the small Scottish border town of Peebles, Spencer Ramsay is an enigmatic young talent who has been making music from the age of ten. The 18- year-old artist already has an impressive collection of tracks under his belt, with club banger "What You Talkin' About?" racking up over 1 million Soundcloud plays in just three months.

Listen to the new single here: