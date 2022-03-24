Space Kamp Announces Personalized Vinyl

On April 26th, Space Kamp backed by Trouble City Allstars will embark on a one of a kind experience that will take their live performance to a new level! To help create this experience the rule breaking, rebel hippie duo Space Kamp is excited to announce that they have partnered with Leesta Vall Sound Recordings for their Direct-To-Vinyl Live Session!

This special performance is a unique experience for both Space Kamp and fans to create an authentic connection. Space Kamp's Direct-To-Vinyl live session is a recording session that is cut straight to vinyl capturing the raw take of each song -like a live performance- giving the listener a unique and personalized experience. Unlike recording in a studio for mass duplication, the records produced from these sessions are raw, unmastered, without editing, overdubs or re-dos! This gives the duo room for personalized shout outs, extended versions, and off the cuff riffs, just like a live performance.

Space Kamp states, "Every pre-order is a one of a kind vinyl that gives the fans a choice of four songs that we will perform and add personalized shout outs at the beginning of the song!!" Fans can sign up for their personalized Space Kamp vinyl here.

Due to the unique nature of the record, Space Kamp will only cut vinyl records based on pre-orders sales. Each song is cut live in real time directly to its own 7" lathe cut vinyl record, resulting in a truly unique one-of-a-kind musical artifact. Each individual vinyl record contains its own performance (or "take") of a song that only its purchaser will have - like an audio polaroid...each a little different from one another.

To bring Space Kamp to your living room sign up here.

To-Vinyl Live Sessions are live musical performances that take place in our studio in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. The performance of each song is cut live in realtime directly to its own 7" lathe cut vinyl record, resulting in a truly unique one-of-a-kind musical artifact. Each individual vinyl record contains its own performance (or "take") of a song that only its purchaser will have/hear....a very special thing. Think of these records like audio polaroids...each a little different from one another. NO DUPLICATION OF ANY KIND!

With production from the multiple Juno and Much Music Award winning producer Rob the Viking, Space Kamp has created a fresh new sound and buzz. With their 2020 album Electric Lemonade charting #7 on Google Play and #15 on iTunes Reggae, they have created something original and honest. Space Kamp's vibe is a mixed cocktail of Merry Pranksters and Hunter S.Thompson, with the sonics of The Grateful Dead and Bob Marley, stirred in a pot with Redman, Method Man, and Tego Calderon.

They are making magic again and are due to release their new album, Butterfly Effect (BE) this year. BE is a collection of songs that focus on the bright side, inner growth and pushing forward through setbacks and self doubt.

Space Kamp believes in giving back. They are advocates of Prison reform and federal legalization of cannabis, psilocybin, and home grow. As such a percent of every BE album presale sold will go to the non profit Freedom Grow Forever who help inmates incarcerated for cannabis receive commissary. Additionally, they host an annual Toy and Coat Drive and fundraiser for the Leigh Valley Children's Hospital.