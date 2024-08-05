South Korean Rock Group Xdinary Heroes Release New Single 'Save Me'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Xdinary Heroes, the South Korean rock band under JYP Entertainment's sub-label STUDIO J, have released their latest single “Save Me” across all streaming platforms.

The melancholic track continues to showcase the group’s songwriting prowess, boasting melodic chord structures and hook-laden verses, as well as their signature anthemic choruses. The release marks the group’s third single drop this summer, following last July’s well-received “LOVE and FEAR” single, and more music from the group is set for release this coming fall.

“Save Me” comes on the heels of the group’s first recent visit to the US in July where they performed three sold-out showcases between LA and New York. Titled “Xdinary Heroes Showcase in USA ,” the concerts took place at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on July 17th and 18th, and the Brooklyn Paramount in New York on July 21st.

Last April, the group released their debut full-length album, Troubleshooting to rave reviews, with the likes of Clash praising the album as not only “ambitious,” and “deeply personal,” but also, “so much more expansive, more assured technically, and on tracks like ‘UNDEFINED’ and ‘Money On My Mind’, more spandex-and-stacks ballsy than ever.” Stream Troubleshooting HERE.

About Xdinary Heroes

Hailing from South Korea, Xdinary Heroes burst onto the global music scene in December 2021 through JYP Entertainment. Their infectious, heavy-hitting debut single, “Happy Death Day,” garnered the group critical buzz, entering Billboard’s World Digital Sales Chart at #12. That effort was followed by a slew of critically praised EP releases in 2022 and 2023 including Hello, world!, Overload, and Deadlock. Overload, which released in November 2022, entered Billboard’s Heatseekers Chart at #19, and Billboard’s World Albums Chart at #14 upon its release.

In October 2023, Xdinary Heroes released their fourth EP, Livelock, which was praised amongst the group’s fan community for its driving energy, and thicker, more rocking sound. The EP depicts the band’s growth as artists while navigating the transition between the real world and “♭form,” a concept term that represents the groups on-stage alter-ego, where they transform into heroes. Livelock takes its name from the computer programming term “infinite repetition,” which follows the other IT-themed names of the group’s previous three releases. The collective result represents a cohesive spectrum of sound carried across all of the group’s releases to date, each linked together not only by their ability to engage listeners with intriguing storytelling and personas, but also explosive instrumental capabilities and a distinctive musical identity. In April 2024, the group released their first full length Troubleshooting, which received enormous acclaim and was followed by singles “Boy Comics” and “LOVE and FEAR” in addition to three sold out showcases in LA and New York.

The name Xdinary Heroes is an abbreviation of “Extra-ordinary Heroes,” through which the group hopes to uplift fans and show that “anyone can become a hero.” That message has resonated with listeners worldwide who have embraced the group for their extraordinary music and unique concepts, perhaps setting the stage for them to be Gen Z’s next global sensation. Xdinary Heroes is Gun-il (drums), Jungsu (keyboards), Gaon (guitarist and rapper), O.de (keyboards, synths and rapper), Jun Han (guitarist), and Jooyeon (vocals and bass).

Comments