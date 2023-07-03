South By Zero Unveil New Single 'Open Arms'

South By Zero released their debut EP ‘Behind These Walls’ in 2022.

Jul. 03, 2023

Rising Manchester indie-pop four-piece - SOUTH BY ZERO - are making a heartfelt introduction with new single “Open Arms” (out now).

A playful slice of plucky and poignant alt-pop that glistens with a breezy charm well beyond their years, “Open Arms” explores the misgivings and misdeeds that come along with navigating the minefield of adolescent relationships.

Blending crisp pop production with lush melodies, confessional lyrics and an infectious, folky feel, South By Zero say the track is about “still feeling attached to an ex-lover, despite seeing somebody new.”

South By Zero are Matt Bawtree (lead vocals/guitar), Tomas Farrington (drums), Emma Halpin (vocals/keys) and George Burton (vocals/guitar/bass). Seamlessly blending mainstream pop with elements of folk and rock, the band’s story began in 2020 when school friends Matt and George started performing together in their South Coast hometowns.

Co-writing songs about the teenage experience and the trials and tribulations of first loves, the pair used two guitars and endless vocal harmonies to establish the original South By Zero sound.

After moving to Manchester in 2021, the duo joined forces with Tomas and quickly began playing at well-established venues across the city. South By Zero released their debut EP ‘Behind These Walls’ in 2022 and, after seeking a change in dynamic and sound, invited Emma to join the band at the beginning of this year.

Now a four-piece, the band are quickly becoming an unstoppable force on the Manchester music scene with their distinctive alt-pop sound that melds together each of their own personal tastes and talents.Plucking influence from the likes of Fleetwood Mac, Talking Heads and The 1975 amongst others, they have played a string of headline shows to-date and have had their live set praised as ‘“fantastic” by One Love Records.

With “Open Arms” marking the beginning of a new chapter for the quartet, fans can catch them supporting The Build in Manchester this August, and at their own headline show at The Deaf Institute Lodge on 7 October. Find full dates and details below.

SOUTH BY ZERO LIVE DATES

AUGUST
06 FOLKESTONE Harbour Arms

OCTOBER
07 MANCHESTER The Deaf Institute Lodge



