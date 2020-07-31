South Africa Showcase and UK Americana Acts Highlight Bandsintown LIVE Daily Performances For The Week Of August 3-7

Monday, August 3rd is a big day of programming on Bandsintown LIVE OUTSKIRTS Americana and Country channel on Twitch with headliners The Secret Sisters and The War and Treaty joined by 2019 UK Album of the Year winner, Ben Glover and Hannah Miller, who's cutting edge folk-pop music has appeared in This Is Us, Pretty Little Liars, Station 19 and more.

"We're so thankful to still be able to connect with listeners in spite of being stuck at home," said The Secret Sisters, "and we're excited to partner with Bandsintown to perform for you on a special livestream event on Monday."

South Africa is a thriving area for creative talent, a vast depth of genre-bending artists live and breathe their passion in this challenging and unforgiving landscape. On Thursday, August 5th Bansintown LIVE FUSION on Twitch will present a curated selection of hot Cape Town talent. In these times it is impossible to ignore the hardships artists are facing. With very little government support and almost no relief funds available to South African creatives, all our suffering. They need your help. Donations will be shared between today's performers and The Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women & Children via https://busqr.co.za/streamer/aloe-aloe-music/.

Watch Bandsintown LIVE on Twitch at live.bandsintown.com

Watch Bandsintown OUTSKIRTS on Twitch at outskirts.bandsintown.com



MONDAY - AUGUST 3 - OUTSKIRTS

Live on outskirts.bandsintown.com

Hosted by Wild Ponies

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Ben Glover

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 AM PT Hannah Miller

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT The War and Treaty

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT The Secret Sisters



TUESDAY - AUGUST 4 - DISCOVERY

Live on live.bandsintown.com

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Top Nachos

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT JXST J

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT TBA

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Almost Monday



WEDNESDAY - AUGUST 5 - FUSION

Cape Town, South Africa Special Edition (details above)

Live on live.bandsintown.com

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Luh'ra

2:35 PM ET / 11:35 AM PT Chantel Van T

3:10 PM ET / 12:10 PM PT EMERGER

3:45 PM ET / 12:45 PM PT Laudable

4:05 PM ET / 1:05 PM PT Diamond Thug

4:40 PM ET / 1:40 PM PT Yndian Mynah

5:15 PM ET / 2:15 PM PT Blaqkongo



WEDNESDAY - AUGUST 5 - OUTSKIRTS DISCOVERY

Live on outskirts.bandsintown.com

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Bowregard

6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT BettySoo

7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT Two Bird Stone

THURSDAY - AUGUST 6 - ALL THE VIBES

Live on live.bandsintown.com

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Nilo Blues

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 AM PT Oranj Goodman

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Jay Wile

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Abhi the Nomad

Octopus x Space Yacht

Live on live.bandsintown.com

6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT Madeaux

FRIDAY - AUGUST 7 - Discovery

Live on live.bandsintown.com

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Brett Castro

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT The Cuckoos

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Saint Blonde

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Lily Denning

FRIDAY - AUGUST 7 - OUTSKIRTS REWIND

Live on outskirts.bandsintown.com

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Andrew James

6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT Ben de la Cour

7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT The National Parks

SATURDAY - AUGUST 8 - THE HOTEL LOBBY'S AFTER PARTY! VIRTUAL FESTIVAL!

Live on live.bandsintown.com

6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT to 10 PM ET / 1AM PT

THE HOTEL LOBBY'S After Party!," a virtual festival here to keep the party alive. The DJ/Production duo's Johnny Lee and Tai hosts this show sharing the latest cutting-edge electronic music as well as featuring guest mixes from other great artists. They will also be updating you with the most important industry news and highlighting up & coming electronic acts to keep you stocked with the freshest sounds around. Watch on live.bandsintown.com.

