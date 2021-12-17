Sophie Powers Releases New Single 'Clearview' Featuring NOAHFINNCE

Proving to be a force rising through the alternative scene, teen rocker Sophie Powers has had the industry buzzing since her spring debut.

Today, Sophie drops her latest offering "Clearview" with online sensation NOAHFINNCE, following the announcement that she will be joining the pop-punk artist on his Anatomy of a Rat tour across the UK in January. The release is accompanied by a cinematic, high speed music video, which premiered this morning on The FADER.

"I wanted the lyrics of this song to visually embody the feeling of leaving a bad situation," Sophie explains on the new release. "I imagined a high speed car chase, where I'm being chased by someone toxic, trying to escape them. I felt like I was living this experience in real time for a while, and it was such a struggle to finally get rid of their negative energy. In the visual within the music video and lyrically, I finally get rid of the person chasing me, and they're no longer in my rearview mirror, meaning I finally have a clearview."

On the collaboration, NOAHFINNCE adds, "I had a great time working on Clearview with Sophie, excited for this ABSOLUTE BANGER to come out!"

At just 17 years old, Sophie Powers is a bold voice beyond her years. She understands the unique pressures of modern girlhood and uses her experience to write unfiltered, devil-may-care anthems about the ups and downs of being yourself.

One minute she's confident and cool, with the sneering attitude of a punk rock front woman, and the next she's vulnerable and raw, channeling the loneliness of contemporary life in a stirring ballad. Combining the crunchy sound of punk with today's hip-hop and pop, Powers is the sound of the future.

With over a million streams since her debut "Lonely Army" earlier this year, Sophie has found her music on popular editorial playlists such as Punks Not Dead, It's a Bop, Rock Favorites, and Punk Unleashed. Her recent collaboration with Kellin Quinn on "1 Thing" continued Sophie's on-going conversation surrounding youth mental health, while her recent track "Life Goes On!!" reminds her peers the importance of moving on from heartbreak.

Most recently, Sophie teamed up with fast-rising alternative singer/rapper DE'WAYNE on single "Greed," a rock anthem focused on the destructive results that come from one of the most deadly sins of all. Quickly making a name for herself, Sophie has received praise from the likes of American Songwriter, The Noise, Exclaim and CelebMix for her unfiltered and uncompromising voice.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

Jan 13, 2022 Oxford, UK - The Bullingdon

Jan 14, 2022 Nottingham, UK - Bodega

Jan 15, 2022 Birmingham, UK - The Castle & Falcon

Jan 16, 2022 - Leeds, UK - The Key Club

Jan 18, 2022 - Glasgow, UK - King Tuts

Jan 19, 2022 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy 3

Jan 20, 2022 - Cardiff, UK - The Globe

Jan 21, 2022 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington