Sony Music Announces Deluxe, Limited Edition Box Set of George Michael's 'Older' Album

Originally released in the UK on 13 May 1996 through Virgin Records, 'Older', George Michael's iconic album, reached the pinnacle of chart success, where it remained for three consecutive weeks, spending 35 weeks in the top 10 overall.

The album produced six singles, two of which 'Fastlove' and the haunting 'Jesus To A Child' - reached No.1, with the other four peaking in the top three. The album was a huge global commercial success, going 6x platinum in the UK, as well as verified platinum in another 22 countries - an achievement which is unparalleled to this day.

'Older' was George's third album as a solo artist and would see him experimenting with new musical styles and expanding his artistic horizons. Hailed by critics as a triumph, it told the story of an extraordinary period in the life of the man who wrote, recorded and produced it, as he journeyed through one of the most turbulent periods of his professional and personal life. George channeled all painful life experiences into one of the most personal, heart-felt albums he had ever written.

'Older' will be released on 8th July 2022, it will also be available on 2LP, CD, and digital.

"I think I composed the best, most healing piece of music that I've written in my life with this album ... Older is my greatest moment" - George Michael

"Older" Deluxe Limited Edition Box Set Contents

OLDER, the album newly mastered from original tapes and pressed on 180gsm vinyl across 2LPs for superior audio quality with expanded artwork.

UPPER, on vinyl for the first time.

OLDER and UPPER on CD.

3 CDs with 27 rare tracks and mixes.

Presented in a rigid double slipcase, this set contains 5 CDs and 3 LPs along with a digital download.

The set includes a large 12" x 12" 48 page book, The Story Of Older, featuring a brand new essay by Dan Davies recounting the stories behind the album with contributions from key people who helped make the album plus rare and previously unseen photos.

The set also includes 3 12" x 12" art prints of George.