Sons Of (Sam Prekop & John McEntire) Announce US West Coast Tour
The pair will performing under their new moniker Sons Of.
Sons Of (Sam Prekop & John McEntire) announce January US West Coast tour. Their debut tour follows their acclaimed debut album entitled Sons Of. The pair will performing under their new moniker Sons Of.
Sam Prekop (The Sea and Cake) and John McEntire (Tortoise, The Sea and Cake), each acclaimed for their singular and collective musical voices and sonic innovations, have been leading innovators in independent music for nearly 30 years. Prekop, a leading creator and composer on modular synthesizers, has released several acclaimed solo albums as a synthesist. Leading The Sea and Cake, Prekop is also known for his drawing, painting and photography.
McEntire is an in-demand and celebrated engineer/mixer, drummer, and percussionist in forward-thinking music. With nearly three decades of experience working together, Sons Of finds two master craftsmen working at the nexus of pristine production and skillful improvisation. Their music is beautifully melodic, forging compelling narrative arcs from glistening metropolises of bright tones and inventive rich beats.
The duo's collaboration began with a series of European shows during the fall of 2019, all entirely improvised. Prekop and McEntire set basic parameters such as tempo and key center before allowing their instruments to intertwine freely, joyously dancing and blooming into melodic, delicate, elegant pieces.
"A Ghost at Noon" is taken from one of these early performances and illuminates how immediately in-sync the two were, with Prekop's The Republic-era hiss slipping beneath melodic twirls in tandem with the bounce of McEntire's increasingly rhythmic complex percussion.
Sons Of (Sam Prekop & John McEntire) tour dates
Jan. 10 - Seattle, WA - Barboza [tickets]
Jan. 11 - Portland, OR - Holocene [tickets]
Jan. 13 - Arcata, CA - Miniplex [tickets]
Jan. 14 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop [tickets]
Jan. 16 - TBA
Jan. 17 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon [tickets]
