Slothrust Kicks Off US Tour With Highly Suspect Today, Dates Through November

Today, Slothrust and Highly Suspect kick off their US tour. Tonight's show in Omaha will be their first show together, and dates are scheduled through November. Billboard says, "You're never going to fully figure out Slothrust, but rest assured, it's well worth the effort," and Ones to Watch agrees saying, "Their versatility gives them an edge - they could be punk, they could be indie, they've even gotten away with covering Britney Spears." Fans should prepare for some surprises on this tour. Slothrust says, "It's gonna be a wild one." Tickets are on-sale now at slothrust.com.

Recently, the band released a double A-side with their dear friends and former tour-mates,Sons Of An Illustrious Father -- comprised of Josh Aubin, Lilah Larson and Ezra Miller. The bands covered each others' songs for a split 7 inch and proceeds will benefit The Trevor Project, who focus on suicide prevention within the LGBTQIA+ community. Talkhouse debuted both songs and the band's wrote about each cover in their own words. The 7 inch is on-sale now.

LA-by-way-of-NYC band, Slothrust, recently released their fourth LP, The Pact. This new album showcases their dynamic evolution through experimentation and exploration. With millions of streams on Spotify, it's clear that new fans are joining the Slothrust movement, and the band's influence has expanded drastically since their first album in 2014. AsBillboard puts it, "You're never going to fully figure out Slothrust, but rest assured, it's well worth the effort."

Recently, the band also shared their Noisetrade EP, If You Took Me To The Zoo, out now. The EP features a 2019 Mix of "Double Down" by 5 time Grammy-award winning American mix engineer Chris Lord Alge, along with two previously unreleased demos: "Some Kind of Cowgirl" and "On My Mind."

"Double Down" was featured on SirusXM Octane's "Test Drive" and was also added toSpotify's "Rock This" playlist. The track currently has over 3 million Spotify streams.

On February 6, the band appeared on FX's "You're The Worst," and not only performed as a punk band on the episode, but also had their single "Double Down" featured in another scene. Slothrust's 2012 single "7:30" is the show's theme song, as well.

The band just completed their Spring 2019 tour, including three festivals: Shaky Knees in Atlanta, Epicenter in Charlotte and Bottlerock in Napa.

A thunderously versatile and agile band, Slothrust's live show is driving much of the band's widening success. Fans blissfully revel in guitar epics from the band's own growing catalog, and a selection of inventive covers ("Baby, One More Time by Britney Spears and "Sex and Candy" by Marcy Playground, for example). Get a taste of their live show by checking out their Audiotree session, and stay tuned for more announcements.

Listen to "Peach" off the new EP below.

TOUR DATES WITH HIGHLY SUSPECT:

8.22 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Auditorium and Underground

8.24 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

9.12 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop

9.14 - Columbus, OH - 99.7 the Blitz the Great Summer Smokeout

9.17 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

9.18 - Wichita, KS - Wave

9.19 - Oklahoma, OK - The Criterion

9.21 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

9.23 - Destin, FL - Club L.A.

9.24 - Destin, FL - Club L.A.

9.27 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

9.28 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - culture room

10.08 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues San Diego

10.10 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

10.15 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

10.17 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

10.19 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory [Spokane]

10.20 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory [Boise]

10.23 - Las Vegas, NV - Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Las Vegas

10.24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

10.26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo DTLA

11.06 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

11.08 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

11.09 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

11.12 - Portsmouth, NH - 3S Artspace

11.13 - Portland, ME - Port City Music Hall

11.14 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

11.16 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

11.19 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

11.20 - Knoxville, TN - Mill & Mine

11.21 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

11.23 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle Atlanta

Photo credit: Lindsay Byrnes





