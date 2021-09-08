Sleigh Bells Release 'True Seekers' Single Ahead of New Album 'Texis'

Sleigh Bells - comprised of producer/guitarist Derek Miller and singer Alexis Krauss - will be releasing their incredible new album, Texis, this Friday, September 10, 2021 on Mom + Pop Music. A new track from the album, entitled "True Seekers," has been released today.

The song is a classic Sleigh Bells slow burn in the same vein as much-loved songs like "Rill Rill," "End Of The Line," and "I Can Only Stare," and one of the best songs in the band's arsenal. "True Seekers" follows the release of lead single "Locust Laced" and album track "Justine Go Genesis" in anticipation of the record's full release this week.

It's been twelve years since Sleigh Bells burst into the public consciousness, emerging fully-formed from tiny New York City venues onto the global stage with a sound entirely their own. Over four incredible full-length albums and one EP, Miller and Krauss have shaken up independent music; the duo were among the first to fully integrate the now-ubiquitous sounds of pop radio and hip-hop into their guitar-based melodies.

Their new album, Texis, is the sound of the duo letting go of hang-ups and inhibitions and allowing themselves to embrace the sort of loud, colorful, genre-melting music only they could make. "We stopped worrying about whether or not we're in or out of our comfort zone, or if we were being repetitive or formulaic," says Derek Miller. After pushing themselves to sound less obviously "Sleigh Bells" on their 2017 EP Kid Kruschev, he found he'd started to reject a lot of his best creative impulses. On Texis, the duo decided to simply push the first domino and see what would happen, chasing down whatever excitement and inspiration followed; the resulting album is pure fireworks, full of the best songs Sleigh Bells have ever written and recorded.

Listen to the new track below: