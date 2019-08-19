Slash Ft Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators Debut 'Shadow Life' Off Forthcoming 'Living The Dream Tour,' Live Concert Due Out September 20

SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS have released the new performance clip for "Shadow Life" off their forthcoming live concert album and DVD titled the LIVING THE DREAM TOUR. Watch the group perform "Shadow Life" off LIVING THE DREAM TOUR which will be released worldwide on September 20 via Eagle Vision.

LIVING THE DREAM TOUR captures the band's incendiary concert performance on their sold-out 2019 tour. Shot on location in front of a rabid crowd at London's legendary Hammersmith Apollo. LIVING THE DREAM TOUR will be released on DVD+2CD, Blu-ray+2 CD, 3LP Black Vinyl, limited edition 3LP Red Vinyl, digital video and digital audio. An extremely limited amount of signed copies will be available while supplies last; to purchase the LIVING THE DREAM TOUR, visit: http://www.slashonline.com.

LIVING THE DREAM TOUR features SLASH and the band roaring through a highly charged 2-hour set of tracks from all four of Slash's solo albums. The set includes "Call of the Wild" "Driving Rain," "By The Sword," "Back From Cali," "Starlight," "World On Fire" and "Anastasia." There's a searing live version of "Shadow Life," as well as "We Are All Gonna Die" and "Doctor Alibi," during which lead singer Myles Kennedy switches vocal duties with bassist Todd Kerns. The DVD/Blu-ray bonus feature for LIVING THE DREAM TOUR includes the "Live In London" mini-documentary, including interview with SLASH and MYLES, plus behind-the-scenes footage of the tour.

SLASH tears up the Hammersmith Apollo with staggering solos while dropping giant slabs of riffs with casual ease, delivering the essence of rock 'n' roll in this show. You can see it, hear it and feel it. "Every night is chasing that magic and when it all happens, it's euphoric," SLASH states. "I just love it...London kicks ass."

SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS recently wrapped their 2019 headlining world tour in support of their most recent studio album LIVING THE DREAM. Check out a handful of press accolades from SMKC's global tour:

"The group, featuring the exceptional vocalist Myles Kennedy and the equally enigmatic backing band The Conspirators, did deliver on the requests with GNR's 'Nightrain,' the rest of the set was really where attention should be paid. ...[Slash has] worked most consistently with Kennedy & The Conspirators since 2012, and the undeniable chemistry has paid off in a series of hits like 'Driving Rain,' 'World on Fire' and 'Anastasia,' all of them featuring the trademark intricate solo numbers from one of the greatest guitarists in rock history. Slash, dressed in his iconic top hat and jumping across the stage, delivered them in perfect form on this night but was fine to step away from the spotlight and give it to the other members in the band as well, most notably Kennedy, who has an impeccable vocal register."

--CHICAGO SUN TIMES (Live Review, 8/4/19)

"Slash and company stuck mostly with their original songs during the 21-song set, including seven cuts from Living the Dream, as well as tunes from previous albums World on Fire and Apocalyptic Love. ...'Nightrain'--got a tremendous rise from the fans, as most of the audience sang along to every word with Kennedy. Throughout the night, Slash was given his turn in the spotlight, especially on 'Wicked Stone', during which the iconic axe-man took center stage for an impressive extended solo."

--CONSQUENCE OF SOUND (Live Review, 8/2/19)

"...out bounced Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators and the crowd erupted with rock and roll revelry. With his collaborations with Myles Kennedy (of Alter Bridge) & The Conspirators, Slash displays mental mastery to his guitar art, bringing folks together, far and wide, for a rocking musical adventure."

--THE BAY BRIDGED (Live Review, 7/19/19)

"Diving headfirst into hard rock riffage with hints of boogie and funk, singles like the most recent, 'Boulevard of Broken Hearts', show no mercy in delivering Slash's fiery signature shredding, while 'Mind Your Manners' lays out a cutting-edge boogie rhythm. The Living The Dream tour brings all of this rock and roll action to maximum voltage as it also revisits the collective's previous two albums, plus some Guns N' Roses and solo Slash cuts."

--RIFF MAGAZINE (Live Review, 7/16/19)

"Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators is one of those ensembles where each member seems so in tune with one another that the music just seems to flow out effortlessly. Kennedy has an incredible voice that sounds ideal when teamed up with the guitar wizardry and the un-mistakeable sounds of Slash's Gibson in addition to his fellow bandmates, guitarist Frank Sidoris, bassist Todd Kerns and drummer Brent Fitz. Turning my head around for a brief moment to take in the view of the crowd from the front of the stage, it was evident from the number of smiling headbanging faces, raised fists and devil horns that this crowd approved of what they were experiencing. I would have to agree with them."

--PURE GRAIN AUDIO (Live Review, 8/8/19)

"The Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver became a rock and roll jungle when Guns N' Roses guitar icon Slash strutted onstage with a red sunburst Les Paul, dressed in his signature top hat and sunglasses. Fans roared as Slash appropriately opened with 'The Call Of The Wild,' alongside Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, the lead track off their most recent album, Living The Dream. Slash was flawless on the axe. He mesmerized the audience with his solo-work, emitting an electricity from his fretboard. Some solos were stretched beyond imagination, his most spectacular coming after 'Wicked Stone,' which clocked in at around 12 consecutive minutes. Slash and company performed for two and a half hours. It was a mammoth set that exclusively featured songs from the guitarist's solo career, minus the exception of Guns N' Roses 'Nightrain.' The show ended with 'Anastasia' and, of course, an epic guitar solo finale."

--BEATROUTE (Live Review, 7/19/19)

"If you've ever witnessed Slash perform with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators--Slash's de facto "solo band" these days--you'd know that it's truly a match made in heaven. While it'd be accurate to say that Kennedy is lucky to have gotten the gig with a rock icon, it's just as fitting to claim that Slash is blessed to have on stage with him the singular talents of Kennedy, who is undoubtedly one of rock's most charismatic and vocally blessed singers."

--METAL SUCKS (Live Review, 7/30/19)

"Slash offered a non-stop shred fest featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators. The guys brought a full-throttled dose of hard rock and metal from their collaborative collection Living The Dream and thrilled with a snarling rendition of Guns N' Roses' 'Nightrain'."

--CHICAGO CONCERT REVIEWS (Live Review, 8/4/19)

The critically acclaimed album LIVING THE DREAM (Snakepit Records/RoadRunner Records) is the third full-length offering from SLASH FT MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS. The LOS ANGELES TIMES described the album as, "his best work since the demise of Velvet Revolver. ...full of "unexpected funk, boogie, blues and garage rock influences." While ROLLING STONE declared the album, "a biting blues filigree at the end of a riff, weeping solos full of long notes, boogie-woogie riffs." Elsewhere, CLASSIC ROCK hailed, "the bands third and Best Album, 'The Great Pretender' is the album's masterpiece and one of the best things Slash has ever done." Fueled by the Top 5 rock song "Driving Rain," its live-action, animated video as well as the best critical acclaim of their career, LIVING THE DREAM debuted with 10, Top 10 chart placements around the world. The current single "Mind Your Manners"--which Rolling Stone hailed "a menacing blues-rocker" -continues to climb the charts at Rock radio. "Mind Your Manners" follows "Driving Rain"--SLASH's fastest rising single to date--which recently became the band's 5th,Top 5 radio hit in a row. SLASH FT MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS have had 7 consecutive, Top 10 hit singles at radio.

