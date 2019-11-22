Slaine Releases New Album ONE DAY & New Music Video For 'The Feeling I Get'

Boston's veteran wordsmith Slaine has released his new studio album "One Day" worldwide via AR Classic Records across all digital platforms. On the "One Day", Slaine is joined by his La Coka Nostra brethren ILL BILL, Vinnie Paz, Rite Hook, Apathy, Locksmith, and Statik Selektah. To celebrate the release of the album, Slaine has released his Anthony La Rose Films directed video for "The Feeling I Get" - Watch below!

"'The Feeling I Get' is a song about karma and premonition. Ultimately it is the discovery of a painful truth. I wrote it without knowing it was actually about a specific situation in my life that would come to fruition about six months later," says Slaine. "The theme of this album is getting right with the past. It served as a way for me to deal with my own demons and get present. One Day."

"One Day" is a complex tapestry that navigates listeners through a journey of pain, loss, reflection, and redemption. Throughout the album, Slaine finds strength and hope in his darkest moments. He rattles the cage of the past to find truth in the present with his trademark sharp delivery, masterful use of language and aggressive cadence.

Throughout a music career that spans over a decade in a half, Slaine has released a collection of albums both solo and with La Coka Nostra that are widely regarded as indie hip hop staples. He has worked with icons such as B Real, Everlast, ILL BILL, DJ Premier, Sean Price, Bun B, Sick Jacken, Raekwon, U God, DJ Muggs, Tech N9ne, Swollen Members, Action Bronson, and Statik Selektah among others.

He has appeared in over a dozen feature films including The Town, Gone Baby Gone and Killing Them Softly and acted alongside the likes of Brad Pitt, Ben Affleck, Ray Liotta, Jeremy Renner and Harvey Keitel.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You