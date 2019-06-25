Skating Polly Releases PLAY HOUSE Video ft. David Yow, Announces Headline Tour

Skating Polly has released the new video for their new standalone single "Play House" . The vibrant and chaotic cut premiered yesterday via CLASH, and was directed by Pancake Mountain's Scott Stuckey who previously collaborated with the band on videos for "Hollywood Factory" and "They're Cheap (I'm Free)" from their critically acclaimed 2018 LP The Make It All Show. David Yow of seminal noise-rock bands The Jesus Lizard, Scratch Acid, and most recently Flipper makes a special appearance as the butler.



From the day we wrote the song we knew we had to have an equally trippy, colorful video. We also knew right away that we wanted to work with Scott Stuckey again because he always makes really creative big picture ideas come to life. We filmed at Pancake Mountain Headquarters in Los Angeles with an incredibly gifted team under the madcap direction of Scott. Sunday's Best Thrift in Echo Park and Scorpio Rising in Tacoma supplied us with the best outfits & we had the coolest, craziest group of kids to work with (so crazy they all argued about who was gonna get to break the most stuff). David Yow became a fan of ours a couple weeks before we recorded the song and he's known Scott for a long time so he was happy to play the chaos facilitating butler. - Kelli Mayo.

Watch the video here:





Skating Polly Confirmed Tour Dates

7/20 @ Warped Tour in Mountain View, CA

9/4 @ Lanalous in Vancouver, BC #

9/5 @ Flying Steamshovel in Rossland, BC #

9/6 @ Broken City in Calgary, AB #

9/7 @ The Buckingham in Edmonton, AB #

9/9 @ The Park Theatre Lounge in Winnipeg, MB #

9/15 @ Riot Fest in Chicago, IL

9/16 @ Gabe's in Iowa City, IA #

9/17 @ Vaudeville Mews in Des Moines, IA #

9/18 @ Replay Lounge in Lawrence, KS #

9/20 @ Surfside Seven (21+) in Ft Collins, CO #

10/3 @ Glocksee in HANNOVER (DE) %

10/4 @ Stallwerk in HAMBURG (DE) %

10/6 @ Kantine in NUREMBERG (DE) %

10/8 @ Kohi in KARLSRUHE (DE) %

10/9 @ Le Trokson in LYON (FR) %

10/10 @ Disorder Club in ST. ETIENNE (FR) %

10/11 @ Supersonic in PARIS (FR) %

10/12 @ L'Atelier des Moles in MONTBELIARD (FR) %

10/14 @ Gulliver's in MANCHESTER (UK) %

10/15 @ The Cluny in NEWCASTLE (UK) %

10/16 @ Broadcast in GLASGOW (UK) %

10/17 @ Beta in NOTTINGHAM (UK) %

10/18 @ Lexington in LONDON (UK) %

10/19 @ Swn Festival in CARDIFF (UK) %

10/20 @ Hare & Hounds in BIRMINGHAM (UK) %



# Headline | % w/ She Makes War





