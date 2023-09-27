Sitting On Stacy Releases New Single 'Crème Brûlée'

“Crème Brûlée” follows the release of “Baby Girl” earlier this month.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 1 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 3 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'
Listen: Hear Steve Martin Sing an ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Song by Benj Pasek, Justin Photo 4 Listen: Steve Martin Sings ONLY MURDERS Song By Pasek, Paul, Shaiman & Wittman

Sitting On Stacy Releases New Single 'Crème Brûlée'

California’s Sitting On Stacy release the second single from their upcoming third album, “Crème Brûlée.” Written with Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan, the lighthearted single illustrates a state of disbelief over ending up with the perfect person. With lyrics that are begging to be shouted back and sticky-sweet hooks that will occupy your mind all day, “Crème Brûlée” is a tale of star-crossed love.

The band’s frontman Hoyt Yeatman shared that, “This heartfelt single touches on the feeling of being on cloud nine while being in love with someone.”

“Crème Brûlée” follows the release of “Baby Girl” earlier this month. With the collaborative help of Fat Mike of NOFX, the amped up single won the praise of Ones to Watch, The Punk Site, and more. The versatility in Sitting On Stacy’s artistry perfectly shows their maturation over the years and the wide range of audiences they appeal to.

Blending elements of rock, indie, pop, ska, and punk, Sitting On Stacy are musician’s musicians. Through their original music and covers they share to social media, they’ve caught the attention of everyone from The Beach Boys to John Stamos, Joe Jonas and Mark McGrath. Something about their use of nostalgia in a modern format seems to bring everyone into the community of their fervent fanbase.

Working towards a new album, the band shares that their upcoming music has been years in the making while they’ve leaned from the decades of knowledge of their mentors. The album will show the collaborative influence of Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan, Rome Ramirez of Sublime with Rome, Fat Mike of NOFX, MisterWives, Smallpools, and more. Spanning countless genres and specialties, the creative input on Sitting On Stacy’s upcoming music has helped them to come into a sound that is distinctly their own.

With an extensive touring history across the globe, playing everything from stadium shows to dingy basements, Sitting On Stacy is straining at the leash to get back out on the road, connecting with their fans in the way only they know how to do. In October, they will set out on a tour across the US supporting Mustard Service, featuring a stop at Austin’s infamous LEVITATION festival. See all tour dates here and below.

Additionally, Sitting On Stacy was recently announced as one of the winners of In-N-Out Burger’s Battle of the Bands. On October 22, the band will be opening for ZZ Top and 311 at the In-N-Out Burger 75th Anniversary Festival in Pomona, CA. Aligned with National Substance Abuse Prevention Month, all ticket purchases from the festival will go directly to assisting individuals and families to gain freedom and healing from substance abuse through the Slave 2 Nothing Foundation.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

October 17 - Denver, CO - Meow Wolf*

October 19 - Boise, ID - The Shredder*

October 21 - Eugene, OR - Wow Hall*

October 22 – In-N-Out Burger 75th Anniversary Festival – Pomona, CA^

October 23 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone*

October 24 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall*

October 25 - Fullerton, CA - Continental Room*

October 26 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom*

October 27 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Tool*

October 29 - Austin, TX – LEVITATION (Parish)^

October 30 - Dallas, TX - Sons of Hermann Hall*

November 1 - Pensacola, FL - Handlebar*

November 2 - Tallahassee, FL - 926 Bar*

November 3 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum*

*supporting Mustard Service

^ festival performances

photo by Ellen Ward




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
ATO Records Garage-Punks CIVIC Announce New Vietnam & Singles LP Photo
ATO Records' Garage-Punks CIVIC Announce 'New Vietnam & Singles' LP

CIVIC have reimagined the reckless intensity of proto-punk for an era of endless uncertainty. Hailed by Sterogum as “an unholy lo-fi pile-up of garage rock, punk, and ’90s-style noise-rock,” the band recently unleashed their acclaimed, blistering new single “Hourglass”. They have announced the New Vietnam & Singles LP.

2
The Irrepressibles Releases New Single Transformation of Acceptance Photo
The Irrepressibles Releases New Single 'Transformation of Acceptance'

Following the recent huge international success of ‘In This Shirt’ and with his first body of work since 2020 within touching distance - THE IRREPRESSIBLES - the alias of Jamie Irrepressible is delighted to share “Transformation of Acceptance”. A further insight into the ‘Self Love & Acceptance’ EP which arrives in-full next week.

3
Taking Back Sunday Share New Single Amphetamine Smiles Photo
Taking Back Sunday Share New Single 'Amphetamine Smiles'

Produced by Tushar Apte (whom the band met through a mutual collaboration with noted DJ Steve Aoki) and mixed by Neal Avron (Twenty One Pilots, Bleachers), 152, the long-awaited LP features, 10 intensely vulnerable and absorbing new tracks all delivered with fresh ambition and newfound purpose.

4
Video: Mark Tremonti Shares Most Wonderful Time Of The Year Music Video Photo
Video: Mark Tremonti Shares 'Most Wonderful Time Of The Year' Music Video

With a little under three months until Christmas Day and the holiday season fast approaching, GRAMMY® Award Winning musician, producer, author as well as founding member of hard rock bands Alter Bridge, Creed and Tremonti, Mark Tremonti is releasing the first song from his upcoming holiday album, Christmas Classics New & Old. Watch the video!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

FIREROSE and Billy Ray Cyrus' 'Plans' Rises to No. 19 on Both Mediabase's Adult Contemporary Chart and Billboard's Adult Contemporary ChartFIREROSE and Billy Ray Cyrus' 'Plans' Rises to No. 19 on Both Mediabase's Adult Contemporary Chart and Billboard's Adult Contemporary Chart
Video: The Raven Age Release 'Nostradamus' VideoVideo: The Raven Age Release 'Nostradamus' Video
Sphere Sets First Movie Studio Collaboration With TROLLS BAND TOGETHERSphere Sets First Movie Studio Collaboration With TROLLS BAND TOGETHER
Maria BC Shares New Single 'Still'Maria BC Shares New Single 'Still'

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
CHICAGO