Sitting On Stacy Releases New Single 'Crème Brûlée'

California’s Sitting On Stacy release the second single from their upcoming third album, “Crème Brûlée.” Written with Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan, the lighthearted single illustrates a state of disbelief over ending up with the perfect person. With lyrics that are begging to be shouted back and sticky-sweet hooks that will occupy your mind all day, “Crème Brûlée” is a tale of star-crossed love.

The band’s frontman Hoyt Yeatman shared that, “This heartfelt single touches on the feeling of being on cloud nine while being in love with someone.”

“Crème Brûlée” follows the release of “Baby Girl” earlier this month. With the collaborative help of Fat Mike of NOFX, the amped up single won the praise of Ones to Watch, The Punk Site, and more. The versatility in Sitting On Stacy’s artistry perfectly shows their maturation over the years and the wide range of audiences they appeal to.

Blending elements of rock, indie, pop, ska, and punk, Sitting On Stacy are musician’s musicians. Through their original music and covers they share to social media, they’ve caught the attention of everyone from The Beach Boys to John Stamos, Joe Jonas and Mark McGrath. Something about their use of nostalgia in a modern format seems to bring everyone into the community of their fervent fanbase.

Working towards a new album, the band shares that their upcoming music has been years in the making while they’ve leaned from the decades of knowledge of their mentors. The album will show the collaborative influence of Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan, Rome Ramirez of Sublime with Rome, Fat Mike of NOFX, MisterWives, Smallpools, and more. Spanning countless genres and specialties, the creative input on Sitting On Stacy’s upcoming music has helped them to come into a sound that is distinctly their own.

With an extensive touring history across the globe, playing everything from stadium shows to dingy basements, Sitting On Stacy is straining at the leash to get back out on the road, connecting with their fans in the way only they know how to do. In October, they will set out on a tour across the US supporting Mustard Service, featuring a stop at Austin’s infamous LEVITATION festival. See all tour dates here and below.

Additionally, Sitting On Stacy was recently announced as one of the winners of In-N-Out Burger’s Battle of the Bands. On October 22, the band will be opening for ZZ Top and 311 at the In-N-Out Burger 75th Anniversary Festival in Pomona, CA. Aligned with National Substance Abuse Prevention Month, all ticket purchases from the festival will go directly to assisting individuals and families to gain freedom and healing from substance abuse through the Slave 2 Nothing Foundation.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

October 17 - Denver, CO - Meow Wolf*

October 19 - Boise, ID - The Shredder*

October 21 - Eugene, OR - Wow Hall*

October 22 – In-N-Out Burger 75th Anniversary Festival – Pomona, CA^

October 23 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone*

October 24 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Music Hall*

October 25 - Fullerton, CA - Continental Room*

October 26 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom*

October 27 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Tool*

October 29 - Austin, TX – LEVITATION (Parish)^

October 30 - Dallas, TX - Sons of Hermann Hall*

November 1 - Pensacola, FL - Handlebar*

November 2 - Tallahassee, FL - 926 Bar*

November 3 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum*

*supporting Mustard Service

^ festival performances

photo by Ellen Ward