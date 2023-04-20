Sir Chloe Shares 'Know Better' From Upcoming 'I Am The Dog' Album

Sir Chloe-the project of vocalist, songwriter and guitarist Dana Foote-shares a new track, "Know Better." The track is taken from Sir Chloe's debut album, I Am The Dog, slated for release May 19 via Atlantic Records- pre-order/pre-save it here.

"It is all too tempting to make decisions on behalf of one's own desire," Foote says. "This song was written over the course of a day after the threshold was crossed between writing for pleasure and writing out of desperation."

Additionally, Sir Chloe will embark on I Am The Tour later this year, a run of headline dates in North America and Europe, as well as previously confirmed support for a coheadline tour with Phoenix and Beck, which will also feature support from Japanese Breakfast, Weyes Blood and Jenny Lewis-see full routing below and get tickets here.

The new song follows previous offerings "Salivate" and "Hooves," which Ones To Watch praised as "a paradoxical romp that is all too addictive."

Made with Grammy-winning producer John Congleton (Lana Del Rey, St. Vincent, Angel Olsen) with songwriting contributions from Teddy Geiger (Caroline Polachek, Sylvan Esso, Lizzo) and Sarah Tudzin (Weyes Blood, Amen Dunes, Slowdive), I Am The Dog encapsulates the thrilling paradoxical nature of Sir Chloe.

Thematically, the album grapples with finding control in the innate chaos of life, highlighting and interrogating this tension, only to destabilize it and opt for chaos once again.

Anchored by Foote's emotional and dynamic voice, the album toes the line between expression and concealment, making a fetish of the unsaid with lyrics that are simultaneously frank and ambiguous. With this constant push and pull propelling the album forward, Foote's aim isn't to be at rest but rather to ask why she cannot be.

Foote put Sir Chloe together in college to serve as her senior thesis, going on to write the band's first major hits "Michelle"-which has accumulated more than 180 million streams on Spotify-and "Animal" on the floor of her dorm room.

The rest of the songs on Sir Chloe's 2020 EP Party Favors were recorded in a warehouse that the band transformed into a recording space with just $100 and sheer will. Following the success of the EP and two additional singles in 2022, the band-which consists of Foote, Emma Welch, Teddy O'Mara, Palmer Foote, and Austin Holmes-toured arenas with Portugal.

The Man and alt-J, opened for the Pixies and headlined two tours of their own in the United States and Europe, with sold out stops in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Amsterdam and more.

SIR CHLOE LIVE

May 18-New York, NY-Racket

May 24-Dublin, IR- The Academy, Green Room

May 25-Belfast, UK-Limelight 2

May 27-Leeds, UK-Live At Leeds Festival

May 30-Nottingham, UK-Rescue Rooms

June 1-Manchester, UK-Band On The Wall

June 2-London, UK-Heaven

June 3-Brighton, UK-Patterns

June 5-Bristol, UK-Thekla

June 6-Birmingham, UK-O2 Institute 2

June 7-Glasgow, UK-SGW Galvanizers

June 9- Paris, FR- Le Trabendo

June 10-Hilvarenbeek, NL-Best Kept Secret Festival

June 12-Antwerp, BE-Trix

June 13- Frankfurt, DE-Brotfabrik

June 15-Cologne, DE-Luxor

June 16-Berlin, DE-Frannz

June 17-Linz, AT-Lido Sounds Festival

June 20-Stockholm, SE-Hus 7

June 21- Oslo, NO-Parkteateret

June 22-Copenhagen, DK-Lille Vega

June 24-Prague, CZ- Metronome

June 25-Warsaw, PL-Niebo

June 26-Budapest, HU-Akvarium Klub

June 28-Lucerne, CH- Schuur Lucerne

June 29-Milan, IT-Legends

July 2-Arras, FR-Main Square Festival

July 30-Vancouver, BC-Cobalt

August 1-Seattle, WA-Seattle Climate Pledge Arena*

August 2-Portland, OR-Hawthorne Theater

August 3-Bend, OR-Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

August 5-Concord, CA-Concord Pavilion*

August 7 -Los Angeles, CA-Kia Forum*

August 8-San Diego, CA-Viejas*

August 10-Santa Fe, NM-Meow Wolf

August 11-Phoenix, AZ-Footprint Center*

August 12-Las Vegas, NV-Michelob Ultra Arena*

August 14-Salt Lake City, UT-Soundwell

August 15-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks*

August 18-Rogers, AR-Walmart Amp*

August 19-Oklahoma City, OK-Beer City Music Hall

August 20-Houston, TX-Cynthia Woods Pavilion*

August 21-Dallas, TX-Dos Equis Pavilion*

August 22-Austin, TX-Moody Center*

August 24-Des Moines, IA-Wooly's

August 25-Lawrence, KS-Bottleneck

August 26-Minneapolis, MN-7th St Entry

August 29-Indianapolis, IN-HIFI

August 30-Columbus, OH-The Basement

August 31-Chicago, IL-Huntington Bank Pavilion*

September 2-Detroit, MI-Pine Knob Music Theater*

September 3-Toronto, ON-Budweiser Stage*

September 4-Montreal, QC-L'Escogiffe Bar

September 5-Boston, MA-MGM Music Hall*

September 6-Boston, MA-MGM Music Hall*

September 7-Albany, NY-Empire Underground

September 8-Philadelphia, PA-Mann Music Center*

September 9-Pittsburgh, PA-Thunderbird Cafe

September 10-Columbia, MD-Merriweather Post Pavilion*

* with Phoenix & Beck