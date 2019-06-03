Singer/Songwriter Piper Hays Shares Lyric Video For GOING DOWN TOGETHER

Following a special performance last Saturday at The Black Sheep Pubin Ashland, OR--a place singer/songwriter/musician PIPER HAYS holds dear as she told Southern Oregon University's The Siskiyou--she has shared the lyric video for her new single, "Going Down Together," taken from her debut album VAGABLONDE. The album was recorded at the historic Sam Phillips Recording Studio in Memphis, TN with Grammy Award-winning producer/engineer Matt Ross-Spang, noted for his work with Jason Isbelland Margo Price as well as for mixing 17 previously unreleased tracks fromElvis' 1976 sessions from The Jungle Room at Graceland.

Watch the video HERE or stream it at the link below and read a Q&A withPIPER on the background of the song and details from her recent trip to Nashville.

Check out the video here:

PIPER HAYS Q&A

1. "Going Down Together" is the newest single from your debut album VAGABLONDE, which you self-released earlier this year. Can you share how you chose it as your new focus track?

I picked this song because not only is it the first song off the album, but it's got such a fun groove that's kind of perfect for summer.

2. The vocals and lyrics are quite melancholy but somehow reassuring at the same time ("it seems we're going down but we're going down together, so we better have a hell of a time"), while the music has a soulful, upbeat jazzy feel. What message or story were you trying to share with listeners or perhaps, yourself?

"Going Down Together" was written as a letter to a friend I had back in California that I wrote while I was living in London. We were both in a weird place but the fact that we were both going through something made it seem less lonely and a little bit easier to get through. It's a playful and almost sarcastic view of our situations and a way to get through them better.

3. Speaking of lyrics, what's your definition of having "one hell of a time"?

Focusing on the light. Laughing. Being around friends that make you smile. Dancing. Playing music and creating art. Being outside and going out and about. Just standard having a good time.



4. You recently spent some time in the Americana music capitol Nashville. Was this your first time visiting the city? Having spent time in several other music capitols like Los Angeles, London and Berlin, how did it compare?

It was my first time to Nashville and holy cow it was incredible. Not only is the city super pretty, along with Franklin and the surrounding areas, but everyone was so friendly and EVERYONE and EVERYWHERE does or has music. It's truly incredible.

It's super different from London and L.A. The people are really, truly nice and I met some awesome people! I was expecting predominantly pop country music, but let me tell you, there is a niche for everyone there! It was super special.



5. What were some of your favorite memories from the trip?

There was this awesome shop in the Gulch called Two Old Hippies and the owners also own the guitar company Breedlove from Bend, OR. I went in there probably 3 or 4 different days and just jammed with whoever was in the guitar show room and met some amazing and talented people.

Going around Franklin for an open-air market that was spread throughout the whole city was also amazing. I ended up wandering into a mattress store that had a piano and I played for about 20 minutes. A bunch of people came in off the streets including my old family friends whom I hadn't seen for about three years, which was magical!

I played 3rd & Lindsley for WMOT's "Finally Friday" the day I arrived. I went on right after Josh Ritter, which was nutty, and it was aired on the radio! There's so much more too...I could go on for probably an hour.

Featuring 11 tracks which PIPER self-describes as "astro-soul,"VAGABLONDE was inspired by the 22-year-old's musical idols--ranging from jazz elders and blues pioneers to psychedelic garage rock bands--and her experiences travelling and busking across Europe armed with nothing but a backpack and a guitar.

VAGABLONDE is available to stream/download across all digital platforms here: http://smarturl.it/Vagablonde.

Photo Credit: Mathias Fau





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You