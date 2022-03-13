Singer/Songwriter LeVelle Drops Remix of 'Fell in Love' Featuring Anthony Hamilton

The Billboard Magazine Chart-topping Singer-Songwriter LeVelle has released a remix of his song, "Fell in Love," which features Anthony Hamilton. "Fell in Love" (Remix) was written by LeVelle, James Champion and Anthony Hamilton and produced by James Champion. "Fell in Love" is a new-age R&B single that celebrates and embraces the emotions surrounding strong relationships and new love. This soulful rendition is reminiscent of music that brought couples together. The two collaborated on this track that is inspired by the genuine feelings and Infatuation that gives way to purposeful and life-changing love. The feel-good music video was directed by Terrance Crowley (T. Crowley). Watch it here.

"Fell in Love" (Remix) is globally available now and serves as the first single from LeVelle's upcoming album, "My Journey Continues", set for release on April 22nd. "Fell in Love" is currently the #4 song on the Billboard R&B Urban Adult charts. This is LeVelle's first project after recently being signed to a recording contract with the SRG/ILS Group.

ABOUT LEVELLE

LeVelle, also referred to as "LB," is an R&B/ Neo-Soul artist and songwriter from Kansas City. LeVelle's drive and dedication for his music career is personified through his ecstatic personality. This coupled with his soulful voice gives way to the talented artist that is LeVelle.

The inspiration for his musical career stems from his early exposure to different forms of music. Drawing influence from artists like Sam Cooke, Al Green, and Gerald LeVert, he has an assorted range of musical role models. These influences alongside his life experiences have allowed for the development of his unique musical style. LeVelle was blessed with the opportunity to be Charlie Wilson's background singer and has graced the stage with other award-winning and talented artists such as Anthony Hamilton, Tank, and Robin Thicke, to name a few.

His single "Why" from his forthcoming "My Journey Continues" album is just one of the songs within the album that portrays the overarching theme of appreciation for women, and peaked at #32 on the Urban AC Charts. "My Journey Continues," is truly a labor of love, and the extensive hours spent in the studio resulted in an album that is loaded with songs that are reflective of that labor. Whether an individual chooses to listen to the soulful sound of "Do It" or the hip hop sounds of "Just for Me," LeVelle glides effortlessly between styles and provides a track for every listener to groove to.

LeVelle has kicked-off 2022, with adding a new accolade to his resume' as his latest single, "Fell In Love" featuring Anthony Hamilton is currently the #11 R&B song in the country on the Billboard Adult R&B Chart. LeVelle and Grammy-award winning artist, Anthony Hamilton just finished shooting the music video for the "Fell In Love" Remix.

"My Journey Continues" will be available on all platforms this spring under the SRG/ILS Group label imprint.

For more information about LeVelle, visit his website here.