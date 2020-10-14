Singer/Producer Calvin Ross Signs Management Deal With Exclusive Drumma Boy Production

Ross will appear with his manager Trea Dot in a new reality TV show called "PopnGame".

Award-Winning R&B Artist Calvin Ross announced on his instagram that he signed a new deal with Rushing Management. The deal includes exclusive production from Grammy-Winning producer, Drumma Boy, who encouraged Rushing Management to sign him. Things are taking off quickly and Ross will appear with his manager Trea Dot in a new reality TV show called "PopnGame" about artist management, and his EP, "Erotica" recently hit #30 on the iTunes charts after breaking the 100k Spotify mark weeks earlier.

Inspired by Urban R&B stars like Michael Jackson, Usher, Ginuwine, and R. Kelly, Calvin Ross first started producing when he moved back to Tennessee after a 6-year stay in Detroit. With only $100, he bought some equipment from a friend and began learning Fruity Loops until he was comfortable enough to start releasing his own music. He traveled the United States performing with artists like Avant, YFN Lucci, Snootie Wild, and more. He won a showcase at P. Diddy's "Daddy's House" studio where he met with an A&R for Def Jam, which he cites inspired him to pursue his music career more seriously.

"The feeling I get when someone genuinely tells me they like my music is the best feeling in the world," says Calvin Ross about his music. "I let the instrumentals talk to me and tell me what to say."

Currently, Ross is working with Drumma boy, writing and recording his debut project, while preparing for his national TV debut.

Listen to the "Erotica" EP on all platforms and Follow him on social media to stay current on all exciting new things in his career.

Follow Calvin Ross on Social Media

Erotica EP - https://smarturl.it/EroticaEP

https://calvinrossworld.com

https://twitter.com/calvinross_

https://www.facebook.com/calvinrossworld

https://www.instagram.com/calvinross

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO-l6YuSFNJ9u5cahHqUaxQ

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You