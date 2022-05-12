Singer-Songwriter payton to Share Lead Single and Video, 'ALL WRONG'

Singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist payton will drop his lead single and music video for "ALL WRONG" next Friday, May 20th. The track is the lead single off his forthcoming debut EP. PRESS HERE to watch. A slow-burning track whose laid-back beats perfectly contrast its mood of raw frustration, payton explains "I'd been in a relationship situation where I felt like couldn't do anything right, and I wanted to write something that digs deep and portrays that feeling of being stuck and not knowing what to do."

Made up mostly of songs written late at night in his bedroom, payton's debut EP expands on the confessional yet hook-heavy songcraft that's already won him enormous attention online (including 50 million streams, over 15 million TikTok fans, and billions of views and impressions to date). In bringing the project to life, payton worked solely with producer Donny Bravo and dreamed up a more understated, R&B-infused sound than he's ever attempted before. "I was really passionate about finding a different vibe for the EP, something that toned things down a bit without losing any of the excitement," he points out. On June 14th, payton will be headlining The Echo in Los Angeles at 7PM. PRESS HERE for ticket info.

Named an Artist You Need To Hear by Alt Press, when it comes to making music with a massive impact, less is more for 18-year-old viral hitmaker payton. Since the arrival of his soul-baring debut single "Love Letter"-an April 2020 release that racked up more than 1.5 million Spotify streams in just a week-the Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist has shown his supreme talent for drawing immense emotion from the most minimal of elements: fearlessly honest lyrics, unpredictable rhythms, the phenomenal guitar skills he first honed by teaching himself to play Metallica songs as a little kid.

Increasingly recognized as a disruptive force on the alternative scene, payton is now set to deliver a debut EP that reveals the full extent of his artistry for the very first time, reinforcing his rare gift for conveying complex feelings in immediately catchy pop songs. With the release of his debut EP, payton looks forward to strengthening his connection with the countless fans whose come to rely on his songs for comfort and catharsis. "When I was on tour, I had a lot of people coming up to me and telling me that my music had saved them when they were going through tough situations in their lives," he says. "In my own life, I'm not really the type to be super-honest with the people around me if I'm having problems; I usually just deal with everything by putting it into a song. It means a lot to me that my music could end up helping people and making them feel better at those moments when they feel like no one understands them."

