Singer-Songwriter Sarantos Releases Touching “Father's Day” Tribute To Benefit UNICEF

Looking for a sweet musical tribute that encapsulates the special relationship between father and child, the kind of song that melts your heart and reminds you of his love?

"Fathers Day" by Sarantos helps us celebrate those special memories we have of our Dads. This soft/pop-rock ballad offers genuinely thoughtful lyrics that explore the love between a father and his son. A one-of-a-kind tribute, "Fathers' Day" by Sarantos is only available until July 3, 2022.

"This rock song is a tribute to my dad and all the wonderful fathers out there who love and cherish their children and make them the center of their universe. This one is for you." - Sarantos

Proceeds from Sarantos' "Father Day" will benefit Unicef. Unicef collaborates with governments and corporations, non-profit groups and social enterprises, civic leaders and celebrities, churches and other faith-based organizations, youth groups and campus groups, teachers and students and families - anyone willing to help the organization advocate for the survival and well-being of every child. For more information on Unicef, please visit their website.

About Sarantos Sarantos is a DIY international award-winning solo music artist, #1 iTunes UK Charting singer-songwriter, #1 iTunes South Africa Charting Folk & Country artist.

Sarantos music is a cross between Justin Bieber, Queen, Journey & Ed Sheeran. 2022 is Year #9 of his journey as he continues to release a new song, lyric video, music video, book chapter and poem every month bringing his music to life! In 8 years, he has released 16 albums with 202 original tracks as well as 8 fiction/fantasy books that parallel the songs!

