Singer-Songwriter Darden Smith Shares Music Video for 'Western Skies'

Revered Austin, TX singer-songwriter Darden Smith has shared the official music video for "Western Skies," the title track of his new album out now. Comprising a new studio LP, a book of photography, lyrics, and essays, Western Skies is an immersive journey through a world both real and imagined, inspired by the west Texas landscape. Its visually striking companion book is available for purchase HERE.

Watch "Western Skies" Music Video HERE

Stream Western Skies HERE

"The songs, photography, writing, and eventually the videos for Western Skies, all came out of traveling through that part of Texas called the Trans-Pecos (or as some would say, the Big Bend)," says Smith. "This video started out pretty straight ahead, but it seemed calculated, rather cold, and frankly unmoving. At some point I remembered this bit I shot driving between Marathon and Sanderson during a rainstorm, which is not recommended as a safe driving technique. To both Ray Foley, the director, and I, this clip seemed to capture the feel of the song better than anything we had put together from the other shoots. That it's all one shot, done at random just because the way it felt that day driving, fits the music perfectly and captures the essence of how I made Western Skies. I didn't intend to make an album either. Or a book. It just happened.

The Western Skies project has been acclaimed by No Depression, American Songwriter, Austin American-Statesman, The Bluegrass Situation, Austin Monthly, Texas Highways, Americana UK, and many more. Texas Music noted, "The pleasures in this album are immense, as if Smith is releasing demons long held in his craw: the lack of mainstream acceptance, the trivialization of his art, the meaning of life as an artist. Heady stuff indeed, but stuff of transcendence and emotional resiliency that bears repeated listening." The Austin Chronicle agrees and has Western Skies on rotation in their "What We're Listening to Right Now" column, saying, "Smith belongs amongst the state's finest audio documentarians."

Smith also stopped by podcasts like Jackin' Around with Jack Ingram, Stereo Embers and How Did I Get Here? to give listeners insight into his impressive multi-media body of work. Album highlights like "Running Out of Time" have been rightfully embraced by his devoted following, with its music video quickly racking up over 200K views on YouTube.

Smith has a number of shows around Texas over the next couple of months before heading to the UK for a run of shows in June. He's also announced a few dates on the East Coast. See full list and details below. Read more about the project at Darden Smith's website: dardensmith.com/bio.

Western Skies Tracklist:

1. Miles Between

2. Running Out Of Time

3. Western Skies

4. I Can't Explain

5. Not Tomorrow Yet

6. Turn The Other Cheek

7. Perfect For A Little While

8. The High Road

9. Los Angeles

10. I Don't Want To Dream Anymore

11. Hummingbird

Tour Dates:

May 11 - Austin, TX @ Chez Zee (Texas Author Series)

May 13 - La Grange, TX @ Bugle Boy

May 14 - Austin, TX @ Wyldwood Shows

May 15 - New Braunfels, TX @ Red Bird Listening Room (Early Show)

May 19 - Austin, TX @ Stateside at the Paramount

May 27 - Galveston, TX @ The Old Quarter

May 28 - Waring, TX @ The Church at Waring

June 4 - Kerrville, TX @ The Kerrville Folk Festival

June 7 - Austin, TX @ Saxon Pub

June 19 - Bearsden, UK @ Baljaffray Parish Church

June 20 - Edinburgh, UK @ The Voodoo Rooms

June 23 - Saltaire, UK @ The Live Room

June 26 - Birmingham, UK @ Kitchen Garden

June 27 - London, UK @ Green Note

June 28 - Bristol, UK @ Hen and Chicken

June 30 - Sutton, UK @ The Sound Lounge

July 3 - Nottingham, UK @ Running Horse

July 5 - Austin, TX @ Saxon Pub

July 8 - Fort Worth, TX @ The Post (w/ Walt Wilkins)

July 9 - Dallas, TX @ Poor David's Pub (Walt Wilkins)

July 15 - Cambridge, MA @ Club Passim

July 16 - Piermont, NY @ Turning Point

July 17 - Syracuse, NY @ The 443

July 19 - New York, NY @ Rockwood Music Hall

September 25 - Charlotte, WV @ Mountain Stage

Photo Credits: Jeff Fasano