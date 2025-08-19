Singer-Songwriter Cam to Embark on 'The Slow Down Tour'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Cam has announced a headline tour through the US, UK, and EU, dubbed The Slow Down Tour. The US dates kick off on October 20th at The Gramercy Theatre in NY, making stops in Chicago, Nashville, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, and San Francisco, before wrapping on November 17th at Los Angeles’ El Rey Theatre.

Cam’s hometown show at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium will be a special night as it marks her third time headlining the venue, where she first took the stage as an opener for Harry Styles. Pre-sales for The Slow Down Tour begin Wednesday, August 20th, with general on-sale starting this Friday, August 22nd, at 10am local. Limited VIP packages will be available. Full tour routing is included below. For tickets and more information, please visit here.

About the tour, Cam comments, “Alright sweet friends, I’m traveling through the US and Europe to bring you this beautiful and raw album along with the hits to dance and cry to. And as always there will be some belly laughs in between because in my family, we heal by making a punchline out of everything.”

Cam’s new full-length release, All Things Light, arrived in July to widespread acclaim from Billboard, NPR, People, and more. Cam celebrated the album’s release with a performance on NBC’s TODAY with a performance of “Alchemy”. Cam continued the celebration at The GRAMMY Museum’s intimate 200-seat Clive Davis Theater in Los Angeles earlier this month that featured a special performance, and a discussion about her creative process, rising career, and more.

This year marks the 10 year anniversary of Cam’s label debut, Untamed, via RCA Records. The album featured the 4x platinum hit single “Burning House,” which earned Cam her first GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Solo Performance and remains one of the best-selling country songs by a female solo artist since its release.

Listen to her new album below:

The Slow Down Tour Dates

October 20, 2025 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre

October 24, 2025 - Chicago, IL - Studebaker Theater

October 26, 2025 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

October 28, 2025 - Alexandria, VA - The Birchmere

October 29, 2025 - Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music Hall

November 14, 2025 - San Francisco, CA - Bimbo’s 365 Club

November 17, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

February 17, 2026 - Glasgow, UK - Old Fruitmarket

February 18, 2026 - Belfast, UK - Limelight 2

February 21, 2026 - Manchester, UK - New Century Hall

February 22, 2026 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute2

February 25, 2026 - London, UK - KOKO

February 27, 2026 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg Oz

February 28, 2026 - Cologne, DE - Bürgerhaus Stollwerck

Photo credit: Szilveszter Mako