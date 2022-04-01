Singer-Songwriter Anne Wilson Releases Latest Track, 'God Thing'

Capitol CMG artist and songwriter Anne Wilson has released her latest single "God Thing" available now. The high-energy track written by Wilson, Ben Glover, and Jeff Sojka, explores the tiny "miracles" that happen every day to remind us that a higher power is there to guide us and provide for us in our times of need. Wilson's highly anticipated debut album, My Jesus, is available everywhere on April 22nd and is currently available for pre-order/pre-save here .

"God Thing is a very special song. I grew up hearing the phrase 'It's A God Thing' and didn't fully understand that until I watched God do miraculous things," says Wilson. "He is faithful and is always moving in our lives even when we can't see Him. I pray this song shows you the places that God is working in your life."

LISTEN: "God Thing"

"God Thing" follows Wilson's singles, "Sunday Sermons," "Hey Girl," and her hit debut release, "My Jesus," which was the longest-running No. 1 song on the Billboard Christian Airplay Chart of 2021 for seven weeks total. The song also made Wilson the first female artist to hit the top of the Billboard Christian Airplay chart with a debut song. Wilson's soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics have garnered the emerging artist over 140 million career streams, making her one of the most successful debut acts of 2021.

Fans are invited to join Wilson for a special My Jesus Album Launch Livestream Event (in partnership with KISWE) taking place on April 27th at 7:00pm CT. She will be performing several songs from her new album, speaking about her album and the recording process, and answering fan questions live in the chat during the event. Tickets for the livestream event are available here .

Wilson is out on the road currently with Zach Williams and will also join the " My People Tour" with Crowder, We The Kingdom, and Patrick Mayberry this summer. She will also be performing at the Grand Ole Opry for the second time on April 16th.

ABOUT ANNE WILSON:

Singer/songwriter Anne Wilson knows the healing power of music firsthand. The lyrics of Hillsong Worship's "What A Beautiful Name" became a lifeline for the Lexington, Kentucky native after her brother was tragically killed in a car accident at the age of 23. Although she spent much of her childhood behind a piano, Wilson sang in front of an audience for the first time at her brother's funeral. It was at that moment that she realized what she was born to do. A video of her moving performance organically circulated, eventually landing her a record deal. With a mesmerizing voice and a visible hunger for Jesus, the 20-year-old relies on personal journal entries and time spent in nature for songwriting inspiration.

Wilson's introductory track, "My Jesus"-which she co-wrote with Jeff Pardo and Matthew West-is a warm invitation to experience her Savior in the same intimate way she knows Him. She released a debut three-track single-also titled My Jesus-for Capitol Christian Music Group in early 2021 and followed it up with a live EP, My Jesus (Live in Nashville). Her song, "My Jesus," charted on the Spotify Viral 50, Shazam Top 200, and Rolling Stone Top 25 Trending charts. Her story was also featured with the Religion News Service and The Washington Post. She made her Opry debut on the iconic stage in September 2021. Wilson was featured in Billboard Magazine as the October 2021 Chart Breaker artist.

Photo Credits: Cameron Powell