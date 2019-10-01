Simple Plan to Tour This Fall with State Champs & We The Kings

Multi-platinum selling rock band Simple Plan is set to captivate audiences across the United States this fall on their upcoming co-headline tour with State Champs. Kicking off on October 29th, the tour also features We The Kings and Northbound. Tickets are on sale now and available at simpleplan.com.

Since 2011, $1 of every ticket sold for a Simple Plan headline concert is donated to the Simple Plan Foundation, which has donated over $2 million to various charitable causes in Canada to help young people in need. The band continues their philanthropic initiatives on this upcoming tour, with the joint decision between Simple Plan and State Champs that all money raised will be donated to help children affected by the ICE immigration raids in the USA.

"We're extremely excited to go on tour with our friends State Champs!" says Simple Plan. "We got to hang out with them and watch their show every day on the Warped Tour last summer and we knew right away we wanted to tour together. And with We The Kings joining the tour as well, we know this is gonna be a very special run for us and for all the fans! Can't wait to see you at the shows!"

Simple Plan and State Champs cultivated their friendship while touring together on the final cross-country Vans Warped Tour in 2018. In addition to headlining the final tour, Simple Plan also performaed at the two monumental Vans Warped Tour 25th Anniversary events in Atlantic City and San Francisco last summer.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

10/29 - Richmond, VA @ The National

10/30 - Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore Silver Spring

10/31 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

11/2 - Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre

11/4 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

11/5 - Worchester, MA @ The Palladium

11/7 - Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

11/8 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Works Music

11/9 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

11/10 - Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre

11/12 - Kansas City, MO @ Truman

11/13 - Sauget, IL @ Pop's

11/15 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

11/16 - Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

11/17 - Dallas, TX @ Houes of Blues

11/19 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/20 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

11/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

11/23 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA

11/24 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore





