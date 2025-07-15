Silverstein Unveils Final Leg of the 25 Years Of Noise Tour

Tickets and VIP packages will be available starting this Friday, July 18th at 10am local time.
Silverstein has announced the third and final leg of their worldwide 25 Years Of Noise Tour, kicking off in North America on November 18th. A conclusion to the band’s 25th anniversary run, the month-long trek features support from Thursday, Free Throw, and Bloom, with the addition of The Movielife for the final show in Brooklyn on December 20th. Tickets and VIP packages will be available starting this Friday, July 18th at 10am local time. For more information, please visit here.
These shows offer a discography-spanning performance, with fans given the chance to vote on their favorite songs from each record to help shape the setlist. The band wrapped up the tour’s initial legs in North America and the UK/EU earlier this year alongside Thursday, The Callous Daoboys, Arm’s Length, Split Chain, Real Friends, Broadside, and Greyhaven, in addition to a recent performance at Vans Warped Tour in Washington, D.C.
Later this month, they’ll be performing at the Long Beach date of the Vans Warped Tour before bringing the show to Australia with Real Friends. The 25 Years of Noise Tour with conclude with a final performance in Brooklyn on December 20 featuring support from Thursday, The Movielife, Free Throw, and Bloom.
8/2 – Northcote, AUS @ Northcote Theatre
8/3 – Sydney, AUS @ Roundhouse
8/5 – Hindmarsh, AUS @ The Gov
8/6 – Brisbane, AUS @ The Tivoli
7/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
7/26-7/27 – Long Beach, CA @ Vans Warped Tour *
10/25 – Ciudad de México, MEX @ We Missed Ourselves Fest *
11/18 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
11/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's
11/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
11/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
11/23 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
11/25 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace
11/26 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway
11/28 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue
11/29 – Portland, OR @ Roseland
11/30 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
12/2 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
12/3 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
12/5 – Riverside, CA @ RMA
12/6 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
12/7 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
12/10 – Austin, TX @ RADIO/EAST
12/12 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
12/13 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
12/14 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
12/16 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
12/17 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
12/19 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
12/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
* - indicates Festival Date
Photo credit: Wyatt Clough
