Silverstein Unveils Final Leg of the 25 Years Of Noise Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Silverstein has announced the third and final leg of their worldwide 25 Years Of Noise Tour, kicking off in North America on November 18th. A conclusion to the band’s 25th anniversary run, the month-long trek features support from Thursday, Free Throw, and Bloom, with the addition of The Movielife for the final show in Brooklyn on December 20th. Tickets and VIP packages will be available starting this Friday, July 18th at 10am local time. For more information, please visit here.

These shows offer a discography-spanning performance, with fans given the chance to vote on their favorite songs from each record to help shape the setlist. The band wrapped up the tour’s initial legs in North America and the UK/EU earlier this year alongside Thursday, The Callous Daoboys, Arm’s Length, Split Chain, Real Friends, Broadside, and Greyhaven, in addition to a recent performance at Vans Warped Tour in Washington, D.C.

Later this month, they’ll be performing at the Long Beach date of the Vans Warped Tour before bringing the show to Australia with Real Friends. The 25 Years of Noise Tour with conclude with a final performance in Brooklyn on December 20 featuring support from Thursday, The Movielife, Free Throw, and Bloom.

Australian Tour Dates:

8/2 – Northcote, AUS @ Northcote Theatre

8/3 – Sydney, AUS @ Roundhouse

8/5 – Hindmarsh, AUS @ The Gov

8/6 – Brisbane, AUS @ The Tivoli

North American Tour Dates:

7/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

7/26-7/27 – Long Beach, CA @ Vans Warped Tour *

10/25 – Ciudad de México, MEX @ We Missed Ourselves Fest *

11/18 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

11/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

11/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

11/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

11/23 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

11/25 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace

11/26 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway

11/28 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue

11/29 – Portland, OR @ Roseland

11/30 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

12/2 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

12/3 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

12/5 – Riverside, CA @ RMA

12/6 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

12/7 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

12/10 – Austin, TX @ RADIO/EAST

12/12 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

12/13 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

12/14 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

12/16 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

12/17 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

12/19 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

12/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

* - indicates Festival Date

Photo credit: Wyatt Clough