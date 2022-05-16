Silverstein Releases New Album 'Misery Made Me'

Filled with moments of relentless energy throwing back to their punk and hardcore roots to visionary moments of modern heavy, Silverstein's 10th studio album Misery Made Me fastens their status as torchbearers of the scene on all fronts.

It's both intriguing and inspiring that a band - who could have merely rested on the impressive legacy they've already cemented - would continue to dig deep and find the inspiration to reach people in meaningful new ways.

Few bands in their 22nd year could claim to be in 'just getting started' mode as much as punk stalwarts Silverstein. On Misery Made Me, they find themselves springboarding off the heights they've reached over the past handful of years. "For the first time in our career, we truly put it all out there. We went into this with no rules and no preconceived notions of what Silverstein is or what it could be. We somehow wrote the heaviest, saddest, catchiest, and most emotional songs in 22 years of being a band ... all on the same album," tells vocalist Shane Told.

Ironically, amid all the positivity and connectivity injected into the creation of Misery Made Me, there comes a dark set of themes underpinning the album, as its title might suggest. The album is a depiction of Silverstein - and world at large's - collective turmoil, frustration, and anxiety.

Ultimately, Misery Made Me finds the band trying to navigate the ever-worsening challenges of our modern world - angst, doomscrolling, and disassociation. It's a record that is a product of the moment in time in which it was created yet doesn't feel like it will date itself anytime soon, as many of its topics of loneliness, anxiety and isolation are eternal human struggles.

Misery Made Me is a campaign hinged on Silverstein's reflection and gratitude for their roots, their honoring of their earliest fans, and their staunch desire to explore forward-thinking and adventurous ways to connect with new ones. The album, produced by Sam Guaiana, is out now via UNFD on CD, vinyl and digital formats.

Silverstein have announced a North American Summer co-headlining tour with The Amity Affliction. Highlights include LA's The Wiltern, Chicago's Concord Music Hall, Seattle, Texas, Nashville and more. Check below for a full list of dates. All tickets are available here. This Wednesday, May 18 at 1PM ET, the band take to Reddit's Posthardcore board to chat with fans via their AMA series - for more info, and to save the date, go here.

Listen to the new album here:

Silverstein Tour Dates

Jun 03 - Leeds, UK | Slam Dunk

Jun 04 - Hatfield, UK | Slam Dunk

Jun 06 - Lille, FR | TBC w/ August Burns Red

Jun 07 - Augsburg, DE | Kantine

Jun 08 - Budapest, HU | Budapest Park w/ Billy Talent

Jun 11 - Bremen, DE | Tower

Jun 12 - Aarhus, DK | Train w/ Beartooth, August Burns Red

Jun 14 - Hannover, DE | MusikZentrum w/ Beartooth

Jun 15 - Hamburg, DE | Gruenspan w/ Being As An Ocean, Sperling

Jun 17 - Bischofsmais.DE | Rock the Hill (Festival)

Jun 18 - Mannheim, DE | Delta Bash (Festival)

Jun 19 - Pratteln, CH | Z7 Wild Dayz (Festival)

Jun 21 - Milan, IT | INFEST (Festival)

Jun 22 - Graz, AT | Orpheum w/ Beartooth

Jun 23 - Nuremberg, DE | Z-Bau w/ Beartooth

Jun 24 - Ysselsteyn, NL | Jera On Air (Festival)

Jun 25 - Munster, DE | Vainstream (Festival)

Jun 26 - Ferropolis, DE | Full Force (Festival)

Aug 06 - Columbus, OH | Express Live ~

Aug 25 - Phoenix, AZ | Marquee Theatre !

Aug 26 - Anaheim, CA | House of Blues !

Aug 27 - Los Angeles, CA | The Wiltern !

Aug 28 - Sacramento, CA | Ace of Spades !

Aug 30 - Portland, OR | Roseland !

Aug 31 - Seattle, WA | Showbox !

Sep 02 - Boise, ID | Revolution !

Sep 03 - Salt Lake City, UT | Depot !

Sep 04 - Denver, CO | Mission !

Sep 06 - Minneapolis, MN | Skyway Theatre !

Sep 07 - Chicago, IL | Concord Music Hall !

Sep 08 - Royal Oak, MI | Royal Oak Theatre !

Sep 09 - Pittsburgh, PA | Four Chord Music Festival !

Sep 11 - Danville, VA | Blue Ridge Rock Festival !

Sep 13 - Atlanta, GA | The Masquerade !

Sep 14 - Orlando, FL | House of Blues !

Sep 16 - Houston, TX | Warehouse Live !

Sep 17 - San Antonio, TX | Vibes Event Center !

Sep 18 - Dallas, TX | Amplify Live !

Sep 20 - St Louis, MO | Red Flag !

Sep 21 - Nashville, TN | Brooklyn Bowl !

Sep 23 - Baltimore, MD | Rams Head Live !

Sep 24 - Sayreville, NJ | Starland Ballroom !

Sep 25 - Philadelphia, PA | The Fillmore !

Sep 27 - Niagara Falls, NY | Rapids Theatre !

Sep 28 - Huntington, NY | Paramount !

Sep 30 - Worcester, MA | The Palladium !

Oct 01 - Montreal, QC | Olympia !

Oct 02 - Toronto, ON | History !

Oct 22 - Las Vegas, NV | WHEN WE WERE YOUNG Festival

Oct 23 - Las Vegas, NV | WHEN WE WERE YOUNG Festival

Oct 29 - Las Vegas, NV | WHEN WE WERE YOUNG Festival

Nov 08 - Emo's Not Dead Cruise | Los Angeles, CA - Ensenada, Mexico

! - w/ The Amity Affliction