Shonen Knife Sets North American 'Everyone Happy U.S. Tour'

The tour features dates in NYC, LA, San Diego and a headline performance at The Music is Art Festival in Buffalo, NY.

By: Mar. 26, 2025
Shonen Knife Sets North American 'Everyone Happy U.S. Tour' Image
Legendary Japanese power pop trio SHONEN KNIFE has announced their 2025 "Everyone Happy U.S. Tour" across North America. Known for their infectious melodies, punk-infused energy, and enduring influence on the global music scene, Shonen Knife promises a tour that celebrates their vibrant catalog and joyful spirit.

Kicking off in late September, the "Everyone Happy U.S, Tour" will feature fan-favorite tracks spanning their entire career, including new songs from their latest release, Our Best Place, out now on Good Charamel Records. The tour features dates in NYC, LA, San Diego and a headline performance at The Music is Art Festival in Buffalo, NY.

Shonen Knife has built a global following with their unique blend of punk rock and pop sensibilities, inspiring generations of musicians and fans alike. Their songs, often filled with quirky humor and themes of everyday life, continue to resonate with audiences worldwide.

The "Everyone Happy U.S. Tour" promises to be an unforgettable experience, blending Shonen Knife’s iconic sound with the joy of cultural tradition. Whether longtime devotees or new listeners, fans will be treated to a vibrant, energetic show that celebrates the band's legacy and the simple joy of music.

TOUR DATES

Sep 20 Buffalo, NY           Music is Art Festival
Sep 21  Boston. MA Sonia
Sep 23   Hamden, CT Space Ballroom
Sep 24 NYC     Littlefield
Sep 26  Baltimore, MD Ottobar
Sep 27 Sellersville, PA Sellersville Theater
Sep 28 Pittsburgh, PA Preserving Underground
Sep 30 Columbus, OH Rumba Cafe
Oct 02 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop
Oct 03 Ann Arbor, MI The Blind Pig
Oct 04 Grand Rapids, MI  Pyramid Scheme
Oct 05 Indianapolis, IN Hi-Fi
Oct 07 Kansas City, MO The Record Bar
Oct 09 Denver, CO HQ
Oct 10 Colorado Springs, CO      Black Sheep
Oct 11 Santa Fe, NM Meow Wolf
Oct 13 Phoenix, AZ Rebel
Oct 14 San Diego, CA Casbah
Oct 16 Los Angeles, CA Roxy Theatre
Oct 17 Fresno, CA Fulton 55
Oct 18 San Jose, CA The Ritz
Oct 19 San Francisco, CA Bottom of the Hill
Oct 21 Novato, CA Hopmonk
Oct 22 Sacramento, CA Harlow's
Oct 24 Portland, OR Star Theater
Oct 25 Seattle, WA Tractor Tavern
Oct 26 Tacoma, WA Spanish Ballroom

About Shonen Knife

Formed in Osaka, Japan, Shonen Knife has been creating infectious power pop since 1981. With a cult following around the globe, their music bridges Japanese pop culture and rock tradition. Known for their colorful performances and unshakeable positivity, the band has remained a cornerstone of the indie music scene for over four decades.

Photo credit: Tomoko Ota

