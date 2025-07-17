She's Green Sets New EP, Confirms Tour Dates with Blondshell, Slow Pulp & Softcult

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Minneapolis band she’s green are returning with their first project in over 2 years, Chrysalis, a new EP available everywhere August 15, 2025 via Photo Finish Records. Ahead of the release, the band has shared the new single "Willow," which follows the release of recent singles “Figurines” and “Graze,” the band’s first offerings since their 2023 debut EP, Wisteria. Listen to it below.

After opening for Frank Black at The Current’s 20th-anniversary show earlier this year, the band joined Phoenix shoegaze band Glixen and NYC scene favorite Suzy Clue on the road. Playing across the country and making first-time appearances at San Francisco’s Noise Pop Festival and Seattle’s Freakout Weekender, a tour supporting Softcult followed. This fall, they’ll support Slow Pulp, Blondshell and Softcult across the U.S. and UK.

SHE’S GREEN LIVE 2025

JULY

19 - West Fest Chicago - Chicago, IL †

26 - Real Love Summer Fest - Teulon, MB †

AUGUST

15 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN #

SEPTEMBER

3 - Reverb Lounge - Omaha, NE

4 - Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO +

5 - The Coast - Ft. Collins

21 - The Bishop - Bloomington, IN

22 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN +

23 - Zanzabar - Louisville, KY

24 - Empty Bottle - Chicago, IL

November

10 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ ^

13 - Mohawk - Austin, TX ^

14 - House of Blues - Houston, TX ^

15 - The Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX

17 - The Truman - Kansas City, MO ^

18 - Delmar Hall - St Louis, MO

20 - El Club - Detroit, MI ^

22 - Kind Tut’s - Glasgow, SC $

23 - The Grove - Newcastle, UK $

24 - Academy 3 - Manchester, UK $

25 - The Bodega - Nottingham, UK $

27 - The Key Club - Leeds, UK $

28 - Clwb Ifor Bach - Cardiff, WL $

30 - The Joiners - Southampton, UK $

December

1 - Exchange - Bristol, UK $

2 - The Dome - London, UK $

† - Festival Appearance

+ w/ Slow Pulp

^ w/ Blondshell

# - w/ support from Mother Soki

$ - w/ Softcult

Photo Credit: Jaxon Whittington