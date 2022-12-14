Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sheryl Crow Releases Song to Honor 10-Year Remembrance of Sandy Hook

“I Shall Believe” was recorded live at a benefit in Nashville last month.

Dec. 14, 2022  

Grammy-Award-winning artist and activist, Sheryl Crow has released a new live track, "I Shall Believe," honoring the 10-year remembrance of the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy.

She has donated her performance "I Shall Believe" with The Promise Band to help raise money to benefit Sandy Hook Promise (SHP), a national non-profit organization with a mission to educate and empower youth and adults to prevent violence in schools, homes and communities. The Promise Band is led by professional musician and Co-CEO of Sandy Hook Promise Mark Barden and band leader Jimmy Vivino.

A fundraiser has been created to raise additional funds for Sandy Hook Promise. Cauze, a social giving app, has offered to match the first $50,000 in donations. Join Sheryl Crow and the Promise Band in creating a world safe from school shootings and youth violence.

"I Shall Believe" was recorded live at a benefit in Nashville last month, featuring parent, musician and SHP co-founder and CEO, Mark Barden and Jimmy Vivino & The Promise Band. Special guest stars included Mark's daughter, Natalie Barden, Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town, members of Alternate Routes.

The performance in Nashville is part of a series of docu-concerts to be included in the upcoming 2023 film, A Father's Promise, directed by Rick Korn and produced by Plain View Entertainment. The documentary film tells the story of world-class musician and Sandy Hook parent, Mark Barden who survived unthinkable tragedy to become a force of change, and in doing so rediscovered his passion for music.

Rick Korn and S.A. Baron are a producing team that have created documentary's, TV Shows, music videos, and docu-concerts with the biggest music artists in the world. Korn has produced award winning documentaries including Oscar nominated HANK AARON: CHASING THE DREAM, MY OLD FRIEND with Carl Perkins and Paul McCartney, and HARRY CHAPIN: WHEN IN DOUBT, DO SOMETHING.

Korn has also produced docu-concerts with Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Carl Perkins, Southside Johnny, Joan Jett, and many others. Baron has filmed and edited videos for Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Jon Bon Jovi, Alicia Keys and continues to work with some of the top performers in the world. Together, Baron and Korn use their talents to create both compelling and entertaining content that gives people a voice with the mission of inspiring a better world.

Cauze is a social network for social good. With the power of a Cauze Personal Foundation in your pocket, you can give any amount, at any time to any nonprofit in the world. Join your friends and family (or celebs like Sheryl Crow!) and turn your social influence into real-world impact. Cauze is inspiring the next generation of philanthropists to build a habit of generosity and unleash their good.

Photo courtesy of In Plain View Entertainment



