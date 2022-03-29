She & Him Announce Melt Away Tour: A Tribute to Brian Wilson

She & Him, the acclaimed partnership of Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward-known for the stylish interpretations, and sharply drawn originals they have refined across their six-album, 14-year collaboration-have announced a run of shows this summer titled, Melt Away Tour: A Tribute To Brian Wilson, beginning June 13th, in Denver, Colorado. These special shows, which will also feature selections from the group's celebrated catalog, marks their first tour of non-Christmas related material since 2013.

In addition to the tour opener in Denver, CO., highlights include performances in Salt Lake City, UT, Vancouver, BC, Saratoga, CA, San Diego, CA, and Los Angeles, CA, before the 11-city jaunt ends in Vienna, VA, on September 9th.

The band will have an exclusive ticket pre-sale starting Wednesday, March 30 @ 10 AM - 10 PM local time. Fans can sign up on sheandhim.com now to receive the pre-sale password. Local pre-sale begins Thursday, March 31 @ 10 AM - 10 PM local with general on-sale beginning this Friday, April 1 @ 10 AM local time.

Tour Dates

06.13.22 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

06.14.22 - Salt Lake City - TBD*

06.16.22 - Forest Grove, OR - Grand Lodge Hotel and Property

06.17.22 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle

06.18.22 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

06.20.22 - Jacksonville, OR - TBD*

06.22.22 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

06.23.22 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery*

06.24.22 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's

06.25.22 - Los Angeles, CA - TBD*

09.09.22 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts

*On-sale date TBA