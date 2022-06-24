Shasha Releases New Single 'iPiano'

Amapiano royalty and award-winning songstress Sha Sha and serial hitmaker Kamo Mphela continue their reign as the queens of Amapiano as they unveil the electrifying and sexy visuals for their single 'IPiano'.

The music video was shot and directed by Nape Phasha, who has previously directed the critically acclaimed 'Risky' music video for Elaine. The 'IPiano' visuals sees a gorgeously styled Sha Sha move through a selection of power poses and runway walk. Superstar Kamo Mpela joins Sha Sha with a fierce entrance with signature choreographed moves flanked by a group of dancers who move seamlessly in unison with her.

The video also cuts into a moment where Sha Sha is in her element on the low-lit dance podium against a neon laser spotlight. Almost as if giving life to the single's artwork, the pair end of the visual offering with a sultry and sexy moment.

Speaking about the release, Sha Sha says: "Ipiano with Kamo Mphela shows that women can work together and still both shine. I'm a huge fan of hers and I can't wait for people to vibe to the song and Music Video.".

The video comes ahead of her upcoming album release titled 'I'm Alive' set to drop later in the year.

Watch the new music video here: