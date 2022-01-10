Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, & Julien Baker Announce The Wild Hearts Tour

Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker announce The Wild Hearts Tour, an epic co-headlining tour that sees these three legendary songwriters, all known for their incredible, cathartic live performances, playing across North America this July and August.

The tour consists of mostly outdoor venues, with the exception of the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and Massey Hall in Toronto. Each artist will play with their own respective band. Tickets are on sale this Friday, January 14th at 10am local time, and special guest Spencer. will support on all dates.

Last year saw Van Etten and Olsen collaborating on "Like I Used To," a true knockout and one of 2021's best songs. As Entertainment Weekly noted in their Best Songs of 2021 list, "Thundering pianos, a mud-thick bass line, those body-shivering wails - 'Like I Used To' has enough electricity to power its own citywide grid.

This commanding duet sees two of the greatest songwriters of their generation spitting free-formed phrases and spinning their wheels." Additionally, Baker released Little Oblivions, one of 2021's most praised albums. Jon Pareles' commented in his Best Albums of 2021 list for the New York Times, "Brave, ruthlessly self-indicting . . . [Julien Baker] played all the instruments herself, scaling her sound up to arena size and chiming like U2, even as she refuses herself any excuses or forgiveness."

The Wild Hearts Tour has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket will go to support people rebuilding their lives after incarceration.

Tour Dates

Thu. Jul. 21 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center For the Performing Arts *

Fri. Jul. 22 - Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

Sat. Jul. 23 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Mon. Jul. 25 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *

Fri. Jul. 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

Sat. Jul 30 - Berkeley, Ca @ Greek Theatre *

Tu. Aug. 2 - Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *

Wed. Aug. 3 - Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater *

Fri. Aug. 5 - Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden *

Sat. Aug. 6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA *

Sun. Aug. 7 - Denver, CO @ Sculpture Park *

Tue. Aug. 9 - Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field *

Wed. Aug 10 - Chicago, IL @ TBA *

Thu. Aug. 11 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell's Eccentric Cafe *

Fri. Aug. 12 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Mon. Aug. 15 - Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum *

Tue. Aug. 16 - LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

Thu. Aug. 18 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

Fri. Aug. 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann *

Sun. Aug. 21 - New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage *

* = with Spencer.