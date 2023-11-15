Shania Twain's Multi-Platinum Greatest Hits Makes Long-Awaited Vinyl Debut

The vinyl will be released on November 17.

Nov. 15, 2023

Shania Twain's Multi-Platinum Greatest Hits Makes Long-Awaited Vinyl Debut

On November 17, Mercury Nashville/UMe is set to release multiple expanded U.S. and International 2LP vinyl editions of Shania Twain’s widely acclaimed November 2004 compilation album Greatest Hits, marking the first time ever that this record-breaking collection of hits will appear on vinyl.

With countless chart-topping anthems throughout Shania’s discography, Greatest Hits represents so much more than a collection of classics – it’s a genre-defining celebration of the queen of country pop. 

Greatest Hits was certified by Guinness World Records as being the fastest-selling hits collection by a female artist in the U.S., with first-week sales of 529,000 units, sending it well on its way to achieving global sales of over 5M units to date. Both the U.S. and International versions of Greatest Hits have been remastered from the original tapes, and they each now contain two additional tracks: Shania’s latest hit, “Giddy Up!” as well as the fan-favorite “Life’s About To Get Good.”

Greatest Hits will be released in the following four vinyl editions: The 2LP U.S. Version is available on 180-gram black vinyl, while the three Exclusive, Limited-Edition 2LP Versions come on 180-gram baby pink vinyl, 180-gram Coke bottle clear vinyl, and 180-gram opaque blue vinyl.

An international version of Greatest Hits will also be available outside the United States. The difference between the two editions is the international Greatest Hits variant boasts the international mixes of the tracks culled from November 1997’s Come On Over, featuring the more pop-oriented production style that dialed back the country instrumentation and added other musical elements such as drum loops, keyboards, and synthesizer, as opposed to the North American/U.S. mixes that were buttressed by acoustic guitars, fiddles, pedal-steel guitar, and electric-guitar rock riffs. The track listings and cover art for each edition of Greatest Hits remains identical.

All versions of Greatest Hits on vinyl can be pre-ordered Click Here.

Greatest Hits is the perfect showcase for Shania Twain’s ongoing progression as an inspirational, empowering singer/songwriter for multiple generations of fans and fellow artists alike, with the balance of the production duties courtesy Robert John “Mutt” Lange.

Among the many mega hits to be found on Greatest Hits are the U.S. Country chart No. 1 singles “Any Man Of Mine,” “(If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here!,” “You Win My Love,” “No One Needs To Know,” “You’re Still The One,” “Love Gets Me Every Time,” and “Honey, I’m Home,” as well as the Top 10 hits “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” “From This Moment On,” “Don’t Be Stupid (You Know I Love You),” “Come On Over,” “I’m Gonna Getcha Good!,” “Forever And For Always,” and “Party For Two.”

Greatest Hits has also been certified 4x platinum by the RIAA, in addition to being 6x platinum in Shania’s native Canada, 3x platinum in the UK, Australia, and Ireland, 2x platinum in New Zealand, 1x platinum in Europe and Switzerland, and gold in Austria, Belgium, Brazil, and Denmark. The album peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Top Country Albums chart, and it also reached No. 1 in Canada and the UK Country Compilation Albums chart. Greatest Hits reached No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard 200, and it hit the Top Ten in the UK, Australia, France, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, Scotland, and Switzerland.

Get your hands on the record-breaking record now!

ABOUT SHANIA TWAIN

Global Superstar, Celebrated Songwriter, and Style Icon Shania Twain is a five-time GRAMMY winner and one of music and fashion’s most renowned trailblazers. With six albums released and more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, Twain remains the top-selling female country pop artist of all time.

Her hits include “Any Man of Mine,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” “You’re Still the One,” and “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!”. Shania was the first artist in history to release 3 consecutive diamond-certified albums. Twain’s first album in 15 years, NOW, was released in September 2017 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 albums, making it the first female country release in over 3 years to top the all-genre chart.

The release was followed by a year-long sold-out NOW World Tour. In 2021, Shania kicked off her second residency in Las Vegas called “Let’s Go!” which completely sold out and continued through September 2022.

In July 2022, Netflix released “Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl,” a brand-new, career-spanning documentary on Twain’s life and career with an accompanying Highlights album. Most recently, Shania released her sixth full-length album, Queen of Me, on February 3 via Republic Nashville, which received glowing reviews from NPR, Rolling Stone, Consequence, and more out the gate.

The album debuted at No. 1 on the UK Albums Chart, No. 5 on Australia’s ARIA Chart, and No. 10 on the US Billboard 200. She is currently lighting up the stages on her sold-out global Queen of Me tour, which runs through November 2023. Shania will return to Las Vegas in 2024 for her third residency called “Shania Twain – Come On Over – The Las Vegas Residency – All The Hits!”.




