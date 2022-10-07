Shane Codd & Bryn Christopher Debut New Single 'Feels So Good'

Breakout electronic artist Shane Codd and UK singer-songwriter Bryn Christopher have unveiled their new collaborative single "Feels So Good," out today via Astralwerks. Combining majestic strings and infectious hooks with Bryn's hair-raising vocals, "Feels So Good" is a dance track with serious staying power.

Says Shane, "I made the track in a session at the start of this year, and it felt like a sunny, festival tune to me. When I started playing it out the reaction I got was unreal. I started playing around with different sounds for this, and we introduced more of a fun vocal too, Bryn nailed it from start to finish - even his ad-libs are amazing, we had so many unreal ones we found it hard to decide which ones to use."

"Feels So Good" follows Shane's recent singles, "Rather Be Alone" and "Love Me Or Let Me Go." He is the first Irish artist to achieve four consecutive US Dance Radio No. 1 hits with the singles, "It Ain't Right", "Get Out My Head", "Always On My Mind" featuring Charlotte Haining, and "Rather Be Alone." The four tracks have amassed over 110 million combined streams on Spotify alone. "Get Out My Head" was certified 3X platinum in Shane's native Ireland and broke into the UK Official Top 10 Chart, peaking at No. 6.

Heavily influenced by the 90s and early-2000s dance sound, Shane Codd's first big break came when he became a finalist at the 2018 "Breakout Producer" competition held by renowned Irish DJ Mark McCabe. He has since played in cities and towns across Ireland and headlined his debut US tour earlier this summer.

With a fierce consistency for writing chart topping pop songs, Bryn Christopher is one of Britain's most popular exports, with an undeniable vocal, both in tone and power. He has an impressive string of hits to his name, most notably, platinum record, "Sweet Lovin," which has amassed over 500 million streams across platforms and peaked at No. 3 on the UK charts. More recently Bryn co-wrote and featured on Felix Jaehn's radio hit "No Therapy" which has clocked over 150 million combined streams.

Listen to the new single here: