Seventeen Kick off New Year With Special Unit BSS Comeback

Five years since their first digital single "Just do it,", BSS (SEVENTEEN) will make their long-awaited return with the unit's first single album SECOND WIND on February 6.

BSS is a special unit under the 13-piece K-pop powerhouse act SEVENTEEN, consisting of three of the band's members, SEUNGKWAN, DK and HOSHI. The unit is the acronym for 'BooSeokSoon,' each of the three letters taken from the Korean name of the three members that form the unit.

The unit's first digital single "Just do it" was released in March 2018, soon becoming a fan favorite with its high-spirited performances packed with the three members' signature exuberant energy.

The first teaser was unveiled on SEVENTEEN's official social media platforms earlier this week, with the opening line from the unit's first single "Ladies and gentlemen, they call us BSS," overlaid on an image of a running track. A series of teasers are expected to follow in the weeks leading up to the release.

About SEVENTEEN:

Racking up 2 billion streams and selling 10 million albums, SEVENTEEN-comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO-have rocketed to the forefront of the music scene fueled by a fiercely independent spirit and a nonpareil in-house creative ecosystem.

The 13-piece act's innovative structure hinges on the interplay of three units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance. Living up to the title of "K-pop Stage-breakers," SEVENTEEN have unassumingly become one of the biggest groups ever due to their world-class synchronization, jaw-dropping choreography, and tight teamwork.

The performance powerhouse made their U.S. television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2021 and followed it with unforgettable performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and MTV Fresh Out Live. The group closed out 2021 as the first-ever K-pop artist featured for MTV Push.

SEVENTEEN's 4th studio album Face the Sun marked a new milestone in K-pop, rendering the SEVENTEEN one of the only two artists in K-pop history alongside BTS to surpass the 2 million mark for first-week album sales. The album was also the act's first top-10 charting album on the Billboard 200, which was soon followed by their latest release SECTOR 17 that debuted at No.4 on the chart.