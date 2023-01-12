Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Seventeen Kick off New Year With Special Unit BSS Comeback

Seventeen Kick off New Year With Special Unit BSS Comeback

First single album SECOND WIND to be released on February 6.

Jan. 12, 2023  

Five years since their first digital single "Just do it,", BSS (SEVENTEEN) will make their long-awaited return with the unit's first single album SECOND WIND on February 6.

BSS is a special unit under the 13-piece K-pop powerhouse act SEVENTEEN, consisting of three of the band's members, SEUNGKWAN, DK and HOSHI. The unit is the acronym for 'BooSeokSoon,' each of the three letters taken from the Korean name of the three members that form the unit.

The unit's first digital single "Just do it" was released in March 2018, soon becoming a fan favorite with its high-spirited performances packed with the three members' signature exuberant energy.

The first teaser was unveiled on SEVENTEEN's official social media platforms earlier this week, with the opening line from the unit's first single "Ladies and gentlemen, they call us BSS," overlaid on an image of a running track. A series of teasers are expected to follow in the weeks leading up to the release.

About SEVENTEEN:

Racking up 2 billion streams and selling 10 million albums, SEVENTEEN-comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO-have rocketed to the forefront of the music scene fueled by a fiercely independent spirit and a nonpareil in-house creative ecosystem.

The 13-piece act's innovative structure hinges on the interplay of three units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance. Living up to the title of "K-pop Stage-breakers," SEVENTEEN have unassumingly become one of the biggest groups ever due to their world-class synchronization, jaw-dropping choreography, and tight teamwork.

The performance powerhouse made their U.S. television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2021 and followed it with unforgettable performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and MTV Fresh Out Live. The group closed out 2021 as the first-ever K-pop artist featured for MTV Push.

SEVENTEEN's 4th studio album Face the Sun marked a new milestone in K-pop, rendering the SEVENTEEN one of the only two artists in K-pop history alongside BTS to surpass the 2 million mark for first-week album sales. The album was also the act's first top-10 charting album on the Billboard 200, which was soon followed by their latest release SECTOR 17 that debuted at No.4 on the chart.



Katie Melua Releases New Song Golden Record Photo
Katie Melua Releases New Song 'Golden Record'
Katie Melua has announced details of her forthcoming ninth studio album, Love & Money. Produced by Leo Abrahams (Ghostpoet, Brian Eno, Regina Spektor), Love & Money was recorded at Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios in the summer of 2022 while Katie was pregnant with her newborn son.
Wilder Woods Returns with Anticipated New Album FEVER / SKY Photo
Wilder Woods Returns with Anticipated New Album 'FEVER / SKY'
On the album, the charismatic singer/songwriter offers eleven captivating tracks featuring powerful roots-rock/R&B infused anthems alongside potent, reflective moments. The first single is the album opener, the fiery, soul stirring “Maestro (Tears Don’t Lie).” Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Matt Corby Announces New Album Everythings Fine Photo
Matt Corby Announces New Album 'Everything's Fine'
The pre-order has launched along with the release of his prismatic single “Reelin’” and announcement of US tour dates (full list below). The limited run of intimate shows is Corby’s first US tour since 2019 — after multiple tour cancellations due to Covid, he's looking forward to playing new music for his US fans once again.
Joni Mitchell to Receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize Photo
Joni Mitchell to Receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize
After getting her start performing in coffee shops and nightclubs in her native Canada, Mitchell would go on to set a new standard marrying music and lyrics. With such songs as “Both Sides, Now,” “Chelsea Morning,” “Big Yellow Taxi,” “Woodstock” and “The Circle Game,” Mitchell became a household name.

From This Author - Michael Major


IMPRACTICAL JOKERS Season 10 to Premiere in FebruaryIMPRACTICAL JOKERS Season 10 to Premiere in February
January 12, 2023

A heavyweight roster of guests, including multi-GRAMMY® winner John Mayer, global superstar Post Malone, rock legend Bret Michaels (“Rock of Love”), multi-GRAMMY® and Billboard Music Award-nominated Kesha (“Conjuring Kesha”), 8-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis (Space Jam: A New Legacy) and actor Paul Rudd will join the show's lineup.
VIDEO: Watch the SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven TrailerVIDEO: Watch the SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven Trailer
January 12, 2023

Returning this summer are Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera and Carl Radke. The housemates are joined by new friends Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni and Gabby Prescod, as well as old friends Andrea Denver and Kory Keefer. Watch the video trailer for Summer House season seven now!
Photos: Bravo Debuts SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven Cast PhotosPhotos: Bravo Debuts SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven Cast Photos
January 12, 2023

Check out new portrait photos of the cast, including returning cast members Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller, and Mya Allen. The housemates are joined by new friends Samantha Feher and Chris Leoni.
CBS Renews GHOSTS For Third SeasonCBS Renews GHOSTS For Third Season
January 12, 2023

GHOSTS stars Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky and Devan Chandler Long. Executive producers are Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, and more.
Saweetie Will Appear in BEL-AIR Season TwoSaweetie Will Appear in BEL-AIR Season Two
January 12, 2023

Peacock’s record setting drama series Bel-Air announces Season 2 cameo from Grammy nominated recording artist Saweetie, along with recurring cast Brooklyn McLinn (Cloak & Dagger, Blackish), Jazlyn Martin (This Is Us, All American: Homecoming) and Riele Downs (Darby and The Dead, Henry Danger). 
share