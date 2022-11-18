Set Mo Rounds Off Remix Package for Snakehips and Tinashe
Snakehips is gearing up for their debut album release early next year.
Set Mo strips Snakehips and Tinashe's collaboration "Who's Gonna Love You Tonight" back into a minimalist tech-house thumper meant for peak-time DJ sets. Driving four-four rhythms grind into a subtle groove, softened by synth droplets amongst Tinashe's chopped-up, reimagined vocals. The club-ready Set Mo remix breathes new life into "Who's Gonna Love You Tonight.
The original of the single has just crossed 2 million streams and was featured on New Music Friday in 40 territories globally. A full circle moment for both acts, Snakehips and Tinashe first found success together with their mega-hit "All My Friends" ft. Chance The Rapper which was released in 2015. The single, which has now been streamed over 700 million times and has gone multi platinum worldwide, went on to win an Ivor Novello Award and was performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Gearing up for their debut album release early next year, Snakehips also recently released"All Around The World" which boasts a flowing vocal from rapper / songwriter Duckwrth and "WATER." featuring Los-Angeles based talent Bryce Vine.
Working with superstars like Anderson .Paak and Chance The Rapper helped cement Snakehips as global tastemakers with an ear for the sound of tomorrow. Their catalogue of hits include lush and sultry 'On & On', dreamy single'Days With You', mega-hit 'All My Friends' (ft. Tinashe and Chance The Rapper), pop banger 'Cruel' featuring ZAYN, and 4-track EP'Forever (Pt. II)'.
2021 saw Snakehips releasing singles with Earthgang and Armand Van Helden on their own newly-launched Never Worry Records and hosting Never Worry Radio, a monthly radio show that puts their latest tunes and knack for diverse curation in the spotlight. They have performed at major festivals worldwide including Coachella and EDC Las Vegas, plus have recently hosted weekend takeovers in LA and NY.
Tinashe is one of music's most compelling artists, fusing innovative sounds from R&B, pop and hip-hop that has generated a global cross-genre fanbase of over nine million social media followers. Tinashe has headlined two world tours and accrued over 2.9 billion global streams, with over 1.8 billion global track downloads. Her first album, Aquarius, came out in 2014 and debuted in the top 20 on the Billboard 200. She has since released four more studio albums, as well as several mixtapes and numerous hit singles. Tinashe's list of collaborators is extensive, including Britney Spears, A$AP Rocky,Usher, Charli XCX, Chance the Rapper, Jennifer Lopez, Travis Scott, Dev Hynes, and Calvin Harris.
Listen to the new remix here:
