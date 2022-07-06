Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Set It Off Announce 2022 Headline Tour Dates

Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 8 at 10am local time.

Jul. 6, 2022  

SET IT OFF - singer/lyricist Cody Carson, guitarist Zach DeWall, and drummer Maxx Danziger - will return to the road this August and September on a headlining North American tour.

The band has announced the Welcome to Elsewhere Tour Part 2. This leg will feature support from Oxymorrons, Rain City Drive, Concrete Castles, and Weathers. The tour kicks off on August 30 in Montreal and runs through September 27 in Seattle. All dates are below. Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 8 at 10am local time. Get tickets here.

Set It Off will also appear with Sum 41 and Simple Plan at four dates in late August. These are makeup shows from earlier this year.

Set It Off's latest album Elsewhere is out now via Fearless Records.

Since forming in Florida in 2008, the genre-blending Set It Off have released four albums, amassed a loyal following, and relocated to L.A., while their Top 10 Spotify tracks alone have racked up 528 million plays.

The band's full-length debut album Cinematics in 2012 embraced their moodier rock side, while later efforts took on an upbeat pop twist that culminated in a darker synergy of those styles on 2019's Midnight. 2022's Elsewhere is a transitional, moody, and forward-thinking release - one in which they have faced their demons and come out happier and more full of life than ever before.

Listen to the new album here:

Tour Dates

8/25 - New York, NY - Pier 17%
8/26 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony%
8/27 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony%
8/28 - Worcester, MA - Palladium%
8/30 - Montreal, QC - Fairmount Theatre
8/31 - Ottawa, ON - The Brass Monkey
9/2 - Toronto, ON - The Velvet Underground
9/3 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation*
9/4 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
9/6 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertainment Center
9/7 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
9/9 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation
9/10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Four Chord Music Fest+
9/11 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
9/13 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
9/15 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
9/16 - Minneapolis, MN - The Lyric at Skyway Theater
9/18 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre^
9/20 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room^
9/21 - Calgary, AB - The Rec Room^*
9/23 - Avondale, AZ - Hearts On Fire+
9/25 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theatre^*#
9/26 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre^*#~
9/27 - Seattle, WA - Neumos^ *#~
%With Sum 41 & Simple Plan
+Set It Off Only
*No Oxymorrons
^No Concrete Castles
~No Rain City Drive
#With Weathers



