Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Set Collaborative Album 'I Said I Love You First'

GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-Platinum recording artist Selena Gomez and GRAMMY® nominated multi-Platinum artist, record producer and songwriter benny blanco team up for their first project as a couple—a collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, set to be released on March 21 via SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records.

The first taste of new music, the stunning new ballad “Scared of Loving You,” is out now. Listen to it below.

The track, written by Gomez, blanco and GRAMMY® winner FINNEAS, marks Gomez’s highly anticipated return to music. Produced by blanco and FINNEAS, the song highlights Gomez’s storytelling prowess and desire to be vulnerable.

I Said I Love You First celebrates the pair’s love story, giving fans a unique window into their relationship. The album came together organically as a direct result of the comfort that they both felt when working together creatively, allowing them to produce art that authentically reflects their experiences. It chronicles their entire story—before they met, falling in love and looking to what the future holds.

Gomez is one of the most globally and culturally celebrated artists, actors, producers, entrepreneurs and philanthropists of her generation. As a recording artist she has sold more than 197 million singles and has garnered over 34 billion streams worldwide. Gomez has released three critically lauded solo studio albums, all of which debuted at number one on Billboard’s 200 album chart. Her most recent massive hit “Calm Down” with singer Rema became the most successful Afrobeat song of all time and the longest running song ever on Billboard’s U.S. Pop Airplay Chart. As an actor and producer, Gomez has been recognized for her work with multiple Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe nominations. She recently received her first BAFTA nomination for her role in the audacious, Jacques Audiard film Emilia Perez.

benny blanco is a record producer, songwriter, artist, actor, record executive and New York Times bestselling author. benny has contributed to the sale of hundreds of millions of albums worldwide through his work with artists including Ed Sheeran, SZA, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Maroon 5, Juice WRLD, Sia, and many more. As a solo artist, benny has released Platinum albums—FRIENDS KEEP SECRETS and FRIENDS KEEP SECRETS 2—that have been streamed more than 11 billion times to date and have featured multiple multi-Platinum hits.

Photo credit: Petra Collins

