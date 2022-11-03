Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Selena Gomez Releases New Single 'My Mind & Me' From Upcoming Apple TV+ Documentary

Selena Gomez Releases New Single 'My Mind & Me' From Upcoming Apple TV+ Documentary

Gomez's new documentary will begin streaming tomorrow, November 4, on Apple TV+.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 03, 2022  

Selena Gomez has released her new single, "My Mind & Me," from her new Apple TV+ documentary of the same name. The track was released alongside a new lyric video.

"Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me" is directed and produced by Alek Keshishian ("Madonna: Truth or Dare"). "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me" will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on November 4, 2022.

After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.

As a recording artist, Gomez has sold more than 210 million singles worldwide and amassed over 45 billion global streams of her music. This year, she received a Grammy nomination for her first all-Spanish EP and an Emmy nomination for her role in the critically acclaimed and award-winning series "Only Murders in the Building," in which she stars opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Watch the new lyric video here:



The Avett Brothers, Bright Eyes, and More Coming In November To Kings Theatre Photo
The Avett Brothers, Bright Eyes, and More Coming In November To Kings Theatre
Kings Theatre will present a dynamic slate of shows this November in Brooklyn, NY.
JAZZ AT THE MACC: MUSIC OF MILES DAVIS To Hit The Stage November 17 Photo
JAZZ AT THE MACC: MUSIC OF MILES DAVIS To Hit The Stage November 17
Join the Gulf Coast Symphony and Gulf Coast Jazz Collective on November 17, 2022 at 7:00pm for 'Jazz at the MACC: Music of Miles Davis' at the Music & Arts Community Center in Fort Myers.
Death From Above Side Project “American Lips” Releases New Double A-Side Maxi- Photo
Death From Above Side Project “American Lips” Releases New Double A-Side Maxi-Single
Los Angeles and Montreal based trio, American Lips, have just announced the release of their latest 3-song maxi-single Waste of Crime on Ancient Fashion Records. American Lips features Death From Above 1979 drummer Sebastien Grainger and prolific producer Adrian Popovich, also known for his time in legendary Canadian rock act Tricky Woo.
Crystal Starr Releases New Single Heart Failure Photo
Crystal Starr Releases New Single 'Heart Failure'
Crystal encapsulates past and present iconic pop stars, including, J. Lo, Alicia Keys, Aaliyah, and Whitney Houston. The singer has been entrancing audiences and sharing stages around the world with Jessica Simpson, Ariana Grande, Stevie Wonder, Kanye West, John Legend, Paul Stanley, Drake, and Lady Gaga.

From This Author - Michael Major


THE DAY OF THE JACKAL Series Ordered at PeacockTHE DAY OF THE JACKAL Series Ordered at Peacock
November 3, 2022

The series is inspired by Frederick Forsyth’s seminal thriller The Day of The Jackal and the award-winning 1973 film adaptation from Universal Pictures. The new series is a reimagining of the novel and film. The series will be written & showrun by Ronan Bennett (Top Boy, Public Enemies) and Brian Kirk (Game of Thrones, Luther) is set to direct.
Heather Trost Releases 'The Debutante'Heather Trost Releases 'The Debutante'
November 3, 2022

As Heather Trost put together her new album Desert Flowers, she imagined herself sitting out on the mesa amidst the arid climate and sand. Even with such little water to survive, wildflowers bloom. This vision is an embellishment of Trost’s Albuquerque surroundings, an intersection of rural splendor and emptiness.
WHITE LUNG Release New Single 'If You're Gone'WHITE LUNG Release New Single 'If You're Gone'
November 3, 2022

White Lung’s fifth and final album, Premonition is about birth and rebirth. It’s about leaving behind nihilism while refusing to give up the freedom that it offers. It’s about raging against the world while still finding space within it for hope and love. It’s about growing—and growing older—without losing the furious energy of youth.
NEIL YOUNG: HARVEST TIME is Coming to Cinemas WorldwideNEIL YOUNG: HARVEST TIME is Coming to Cinemas Worldwide
November 3, 2022

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Young’s bestselling album Harvest, the feature is a never been seen before fan piece including footage from Northern California, London, and Nashville, during its creation. The exclusive cinema event begins with a personal introduction from Young about the film and signature album.
Selena Gomez Releases New Single 'My Mind & Me' From Upcoming Apple TV+ DocumentarySelena Gomez Releases New Single 'My Mind & Me' From Upcoming Apple TV+ Documentary
November 3, 2022

Selena Gomez has released her new single, 'My Mind & Me,' from her new documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” directed and produced by Alek Keshishian ('Madonna: Truth or Dare”). Watch the new lyric video for the single now!