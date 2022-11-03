Selena Gomez Releases New Single 'My Mind & Me' From Upcoming Apple TV+ Documentary

Selena Gomez has released her new single, "My Mind & Me," from her new Apple TV+ documentary of the same name. The track was released alongside a new lyric video.

"Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me" is directed and produced by Alek Keshishian ("Madonna: Truth or Dare"). "Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me" will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on November 4, 2022.

After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.

As a recording artist, Gomez has sold more than 210 million singles worldwide and amassed over 45 billion global streams of her music. This year, she received a Grammy nomination for her first all-Spanish EP and an Emmy nomination for her role in the critically acclaimed and award-winning series "Only Murders in the Building," in which she stars opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Watch the new lyric video here: