Seether Releases 'Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum' Deluxe Edition

Seether releases the highly anticipated deluxe edition of their acclaimed 2020 album, Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum. This expanded version features 22 tracks in all, five of which are previously unreleased, along with four tracks from last year's Wasteland - The Purgatory EP.

Teeming with the band's signature combination of melody and cathartic release, the wealth of exceptional songs that encompasses the deluxe edition, all taken from the original SVPPB sessions, bolsters Seether leader Shaun Morgan's status as one of rock's most prolific and successful songwriters.

Produced by Shaun Morgan and engineered and mixed by Matt Hyde (Deftones, AFI), the acclaimed Si Vis Pacem Para Bellum, ("If you want peace, Prepare for war") was originally released in August 2020, spawned three #1 singles on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart and at Active Rock radio and garnered some of the best reviews of the band's storied career.

The expanded deluxe edition includes all twenty-one songs recorded during the SVPPB sessions along with the alternate version of "Wasteland," originally featured on last year's The Purgatory EP.

Since forming in Pretoria, South Africa in 1999, Seether (Shaun Morgan, Dale Stewart, John Humphrey, and Corey Lowery) has amassed a global, devoted fan base with an unbroken sense of purpose and commitment.

Their impressive sales and chart history includes three platinum and two gold albums, 18 #1 singles, 21 Top 5 multi-format hits, single sales topping 17 million and over 2 billion streams world-wide across all platforms. SEETHER is Billboard's #8 All-Time Mainstream Rock Artist, which covers the 40-year history of the chart's existence.

Listen to the new single here: