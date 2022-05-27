Seether Announces 'Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum' Deluxe Edition

Today, Seether announced the Deluxe Edition release of their acclaimed 2020 album, Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum¾ 22 tracks in all, five of which are previously unreleased, which will be available on July 1st, 2022. Listen to the set's lashing first single "Leech" and pre-order the collection HERE.

Teeming with the band's signature combination of melody and cathartic release, the wealth of exceptional songs that encompasses the expanded Deluxe Edition bolsters Seether leader Shaun Morgan's status as one of rock's most prolific and successful songwriters. It includes all twenty one songs recorded during the SVPPB sessions along with the alternate version of "Wasteland" that was originally featured on last year's The Purgatory EP.

Produced by Shaun Morgan and engineered and mixed by Matt Hyde (Deftones, AFI), the acclaimed Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum, ("If you want peace, Prepare for war") was released in August 2020, spawned three #1 singles on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart and at Active Rock radio and garnered some of the best reviews of the band's storied career.

Shaun Morgan on the brand-new track, "Leech":

"This song is a generalized reflection on abusive relationships and how they shape the way we see the world. Those are most often personal, but more often these days they are social. There is so much digital noise surrounding us all that we choose to ignore, at the peril of our kids and our collective wellbeing. We are slaves to smart phones and the absolute cancer that is social media, and it will not end well. Different viewpoints that stray from the echo chambers that people choose to live in result in public crucifixion and irrational hatred that is driven by a powerful propaganda force that spoon feeds our opinions to us. Turn off the fing TV, delete your social media and read a goddamn book or spend some time with your neighbors. We need to stop living in this procured vapid digital universe where we are merely products to enrich assholes and live more in the real world. I say that as an introvert, but even I can see the impending downfall of decency and morality."

Since forming in Pretoria, South Africa in 1999, Seether (Shaun Morgan, Dale Stewart, John Humphrey, and Corey Lowery) has amassed a global, devoted fan base with an unbroken sense of purpose and commitment. Their impressive sales and chart history includes three platinum and two gold albums, 18 #1 singles, 21 Top 5 multi-format hits, single sales topping 17 million and over 2 billion streams worldwide across all platforms. SEETHER is Billboard's #8 All-Time Mainstream Rock Artist, which covers the over 40-year history of the chart's existence.

Seether just finished a US arena tour as special guests of Breaking Benjamin. Summer headline dates are listed below.

Seether On Tour

May 27 - Concrete Street Amphitheater - Corpus Christi, TX

May 28 - BuzzFest 2022 - The Woodlands, TX

May 29 - BFD 22 - Dallas, TX

July 16 - Q Casino - Dubuque, IA

July 17 - Inkcarceration Festival 2022 - Mansfield, OH

July 22 - Fond Du Lac County Fair - Fond Du Lac, WI

July 23 - Waukesha County Fair - Waukesha, WI

Aug 19 - Brown County Fairgrounds - Aberdeen, SD

Sep 11 - Blue Ridge Rock Festival 2022 - Alton, VA