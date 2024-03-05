SeeYouSpaceCowboy Announces New Album 'Coup De Grâce'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Post hardcore band SeeYouSpaceCowboy have today announced their highly anticipated new album Coup De Grâce. A complex and imaginative new record that invites listeners into a neo-noir world of the band's creation, Coup De Grâce is set to be released on April 19th via Pure Noise Records.

Fans can check out a brand new double music video for their singles “Respite For A Tragic Tale (ft. iRis.EXE)” and “Silhouettes in Motion” now.

“This album was a chance for us to refine some of the melodic elements we had recently introduced to the band while also playing around with all things and bringing back reinvented version of past parts of our identity,” shares frontwoman Connie Sgarbossa. “The hope is that we made something that mixes the innate emotion of post hardcore with the cathartic essence of dancing and allure of cabaret/burlesque in a package reflecting the tale of a city on fire and it's all to tragic individuals and their indulgence and woes.”

Pre-order/pre-save Coup De Grâce now at https://purenoiserecs.lnk.to/seeyouspacecowboy.

Fans can catch new music live for the first time this spring as SeeYouSpaceCowboy hits the road with Better Lovers, Foreign Hands, and Greyhaven. The tour kicks off on April 18th in Indianpolis, with stops to follow in Albuquerque, San Diego, Seattle, Minneapolis, and more. SeeYouSpaceCowboy will also be performing at this year's Sound and Fury Festival in Los Angeles this July. For more information on all upcoming dates, please visit: https://lnk.to/SYSC.

About SeeYouSpaceCowboy

Every single song SeeYouSpaceCowboy have released since forming in 2016 has been deeply rooted in the life experience and trauma of frontwoman Connie Sgarbossa. Whether that's existential anguish, substance addiction or suicidal ideation (and attempts), Sgarbossa has never been afraid to detail her pain and torment in excruciating detail.

She holds nothing back, and combined with the band's intensely dark (and darkly intense) blend of sasscore, punk, mathcore and metalcore, it's always made for profound and devastating listening. Coup De Grâce is no exception to that rule. The band's third album, it follows on from 2019's The Correlation Between Entrance And Exit Wounds and 2021's The Romance Of Affliction.

But unlike those two records, which were unadulterated, no-holds-barred accounts of her life at the time, Coup De Grâce takes a different approach to its lyrics. Rather than Sgarbossa baring her most private and innermost thoughts for all to hear, on these 12 songs they're funneled through the lives of fictional characters within a noir-inspired world of the singer's invention.

It makes sense, then, that the record begins with something utterly unlike anything the band has ever made before: a sax-laden, smoky, late night smooth jazz ballad. It immediately draws the listener back to a time and place that exists decades in the past, a Moulin Rouge-esque club that's not quite in the real world—and it's within that parallel decadent and dystopian universe, and its various buildings, that everything then plays out.

That ‘everything' is just as personal as anything the band—completed by Connie's brother Ethan Sgarbossa (guitar/vocals), Taylor Allen (bass/vocals), Tim Moreno (guitar) and AJ Tartol (drums)—have ever released, but it manifests itself across Coup De Grâce's 12 songs in an entirely different way than before. And with valid reason, too.

“The record started as a visual idea,” explains Sgarbossa, “because when it came to lyrics, I didn't know what the f to write at first. I'm not a drug addict junkie anymore, so I'm not going to write another album like The Romance Of Affliction—I can't, and I don't want to. So my mind wandered to things that I love, like Frank Miller's Sin City graphic novels, where there are all these stories interlaced within a city. That led me to think about noir and neo-noir, and then pulp comics and novels from the '40s and '50s, which started to make it all come together lyrically and thematically, where each different song can be a different tale of the city."

After the first minute and a bit of that opening song, however, the theatrics stop, their fuzzy, nostalgic warmth shattered by blast beats and screams, pulverizing guitars and exasperated spoken word, as the band deliver the kind of chaotic, violent noise they're known for. And yet, as that gives way to second song “Subtle Whispers To Take Your Breath Away”, its ravaged, ferocious edges also reveal a new and surprising development in the band's sound—a more catchy and accessible sense of melody influenced by what Sgarbossa terms “dancier indie-rock” influences like Bloc Party, Foals and Two Door Cinema Club. That came, she says, after she'd convinced, with some difficulty, the band to go with her proposed visual aesthetics for the record.

Recorded by Matt Squire at Mixwave Studios, Coup De Grâce is an album in the truest sense of the word. Wholeheartedly ambitious, it's a graphic novel in musical form that not only succeeds in creating its own deliciously dark, noir universe, but one whose characters truly inhabit the world that SeeYouSpaceCowboy have invented for them. In fact, listening to it is more akin to watching it all unfold onstage. That's partly due to the narration of Iris.EXE (who also appears on “Respite For A Tragic Tale”, a kind of intermission in the album's middle), but also to the masterful execution of these songs.

Of course, it's nothing new for the band to switch up their sound—they do that with every record—but the they've taken it to the next level with this one. And just as The Romance Of Affliction proved that art doesn't always soothe suffering—Sgarbossa attempted to take her life two weeks after finishing that record—so Coup De Grâce proves that you don't necessarily need to suffer to make great art. The singer is clean now and in a much better place than ever, but her band have also created the most ambitious, epic and accomplished album of its career.

“I hope,” she says, “that people can look at this as a complete expression—not just 'Oh, this song has a good breakdown', but at the whole story, the whole setting, the visuals of it all and the way the music all ties in. I hope they see the creativity of that and the risk we've taken by embedding Cowboy with more weirdo outside influences that you usually wouldn't see from a band like us. It's like a full, unified creative venture, and something we put a lot of work into, so I hope they appreciate the weirdness of it. I feel like a lot of times people hear clean singing and more melody from a heavy band and think they're selling out. But no—we're actually technically weirder on this record than we've ever been.”

With that, it's time to put your best shoes on. You're going to need them as you dance inside the fire.

Upcoming Tour Dates

4/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre

4/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

4/20 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

4/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

4/23 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

4/24 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

4/29 – Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

4/30 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

5/2 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

5/3 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazón

5/4 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

5/6 – Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room

5/7 – Calgary, AB @ Dickens

5/9 – Winnipeg, MB @ Exchange Event Centre

5/10 – Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium

5/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

5/12 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

5/14 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

5/15 – Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs

5/16 – London, ON @ London Music Hall

7/13-7/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Exposition Park (Sound and Fury Festival)

Photo credit: Errick Easterday