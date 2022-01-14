Sean Paul & Sia Release 'Dynamite' Remixes

Multi-award-winning and Billboard chart topper, Sean Paul debuts two remixes for latest indisputable pop banger "Dynamite" ft. Sia, the first by Banx N Ranx with the iconic Birmingham based rapper Miss Lafamilia, and the second from Norwegian DJ/Producer Nelsaan.

The current single garnered over 16 million global streams in its first few weeks and has racked up over 3 million YouTube views. Of the song, Uproxx shared "It's the kind of song that no matter where you're listening to it, you might as well be transporting yourself to a beachside discotheque." While LA Weekly added, "It's a superb tune - lively and dance-friendly. It'd be a perfect summer jam, but it'll do perfectly for the fall."

Recently, Sean gave fans a sneak peek behind the scenes of the futuristic "Dynamite" music video. Directed by Storm Saulter, the video shows the tech fueled & chrome filled world of Kingston in the future, while dancers decked out in elaborate colorful costumes are swayed by the infectious rhythm of "Dynamite" competing in an epic dance battle.

"Dynamite" marks a highly anticipated follow-up collaboration between the genre-bending artists since their smash hit "Cheap Thrills," also produced by Greg Kurstin, which has generated over 1.6 billion YouTube views since its 2016 release.

Sean recently earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Reggae Album for his 7th studio album Live N Livin, which was released earlier this year. The album is a collaborative celebration of his Jamaican heritage and dancehall roots in which Sean trades the mic with Buju Banton and Damian Marley. Dancehall can be stereotyped as a competitive, macho space where sound clashes are king, but Live N Livin set out to emphasize what's possible when unity is the goal. "We don't need to divide our fans to attain the rotations on the airwaves or streams," Sean says. "I hold this album very dear to my heart because it shows the effort of collaboration over confrontation."

This summer, he shared a cheeky new single "Only Fanz" featuring Ty Dolla $ign. Empowering women who creatively earn their living, "Only Fanz" garnered acclaim from Vibe hailing it a "tropical banger," while Hot New Hip Hop declared it "one of the most fun songs of the summer."

It's rare for an artist to become the personification of their genre. For just a word or phrase from their mouth to conjure the entire artform. Sean Paul is one of those artists. Let him say "shake dat ting" in his commanding voice, and you'll hear the embodiment of dancehall. Across seven studio albums and counting, Sean Paul has taken the genre global, from its origin in clubs in Kingston, Jamaica to the top of the charts, packing some of the biggest venues in more than 120 countries. Only Sean has the distinction of being the first Jamaican to play shows in Kazakhstan and Madagascar.

The Grammy Award-winning, international superstar has ignited stages in over 120 other countries, performing for huge audiences in some of the biggest venues around the world. Sean Paul has earned several Grammy and Billboard Music Award nominations and is the recipient of an American Music Award, MOBO Awards, Soul Train Awards, MTV Music Awards, ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Awards, a Source Award and a BET Award. He is the only Jamaican artist to have won an American Music Award (2006) for Favorite Pop/Rock Male artist.

