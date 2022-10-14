Sean 'Diddy' Combs Releases Remix 'Gotta Move On' Featuring Yung Miami, Ashanti, & Bryson Tiller

Sean "Diddy" Combs dropped a bundle and the new official QUEENS REMIX remix and video of "Gotta Move On" featuring Ashanti, Yung Miami and Bryson Tiller. Known for inventing the remix, Diddy delivers a powerful New York beat that reflects the energy of the city with his latest evolution of the song produced by Ron Browz.

Diddy opens the track singing a Phil Collins sample of "In the Air Tonight," Yung Miami brings a fire standout verse, and Ashanti provides the spice with powerhouse vocals with lyrics reflecting a past relationship. The bundle will also include THE KINGS REMIX featuring Fabolous and Torey Lanez, a DJ remix by Cool and Dre, and the original smash-hit single "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller.

For the video, Diddy returns to his hometown of New York City cruising the streets with Yung Miami and Ashanti while delivering a high energy dance. The video is Directed by Kid Art, Creative Director is Diddy's longtime collaborator Laurianne Gibson Cameos include King Combs and Justin Combs, Will Traxx, the song's producer Ron Browz.

"I think it was just perfect timing. There was a lot of stuff going on with me and a lot of controversy happening. Some people don't know how to move on. So I felt like this was an opportunity to tell people to move on," added Ashanti.

"Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller was released in June and is the first single from Diddy's highly-anticipated new album under his LOVE RECORDS imprint, in partnership with Motown Records. The song paves the way for more music to come, with his new album due top of 2023.

Just last week, Combs performed at the iHeartRadio Music Festival delivering hit after hit, performing classics including "Victory," "Bad Boy 4 Life," "All About the Benjamins," "I Need A Girl," "Last Night," Been Around The World," and Biggie's "Juicy". Bryson Tiller performed alongside him for "Gotta Move On." His son, King Combs, joined him on stage for a joint performance of King's latest track "Can't Stop Won't Stop" and "Mo Money Mo Problems". Diddy closed the set with "Missing You" which featured a video montage with visuals of Kim Porter, The Notorious B.I.G.

BET recently honored the legendary mogul and cultural pioneer with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at "BET Awards" 2022. The coveted award honors industry giants who have not only significantly shaped culture through their extensive careers, but who have also been transformative leaders that consistently inspire generations by setting a true standard of excellence.

Not only is Diddy one of the highest-selling artists in history, he is also one of the most accomplished music producers of all time. LOVE RECORDS represents Combs' triumphant return to R&B as an Executive Producer, Curator and A&R of his forthcoming album. Combs will continue his oversight on his successful Bad Boy Entertainment label.

He is a cultural icon, innovator and mogul. In addition to his catalog of hit records, Diddy has produced and creatively shaped the sound for superstars Mary J. Blige, The Notorious B.I.G., Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Boyz II Men, Britney Spears, Kanye West and many more.

LOVE RECORDS will be dedicated to R&B music and will release singles and collaborative projects from a collective of world-class artists, producers and songwriters.