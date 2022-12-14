Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sean 'Diddy' Combs & PARTYNEXTDOOR Drop Single 'Sex In The Porsche'

The song paves the way for more music to come, with his new album due out early next year.  

Dec. 14, 2022  

Sean "Diddy" Combs and PARTYNEXTDOOR release the new single "Sex in the Porsche". Diddy and PARTYNEXTDOOR deliver a smooth, melodic, sexy beat that showcases his latest evolution and signature style.

"Sex in the Porsche," is the second single from Diddy's long awaited new album under his LOVE RECORDS imprint, in partnership with Motown Records, and follows the success of his number one hit "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller. Written by PARTYNEXTDOOR and, DIDDY and produced by Nyan and DIDDY, the song paves the way for more music to come, with his new album due out early next year.

The visualizer, creative direction by Lauriann Gibson stars rapper and model Rubi Rose, is a powerful celebration of female empowerment - a beautiful sensual dance that is an intoxicating teaser to the single.

Sean "Diddy" Combs soared to the top of the R&B/Hip-Hop media base Airplay chart with his hit song "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller making this his first number one hit for LOVE RECORDS. With Gotta Move On hitting number 1, this marks 11 number 1 hits total for Combs. The track has amassed 95.8+million streams and the official video directed by Teyana "Spike Tey" Taylor has more than 13 million views on YouTube.

In October, Diddy dropped a bundle featuring three variations of "Gotta Move On", which he co-produced with J-Louis, Teddy Walton, RNSOM, Slimwav and Roark Bailey. In addition to the original version of the song, the set includes the Queens Remix and the Kings Remix.

The Queens Remix features Ashanti, Yung Miami and Bryson Tiller produced by Ron Browz. Diddy opens the track singing a Phil Collins sample of "In the Air Tonight," Yung Miami brings a fire standout verse, and Ashanti provides the spice with powerhouse vocals with lyrics reflecting a past relationship.

The Kings Remix features Fabolous and Torey Lanez, a DJ remix by Cool and Dre, and the original smash-hit single "Gotta Move On" featuring Bryson Tiller.

Diddy's music career includes 11 #1 hit songs, 3 Grammy Awards, ASCAP¹s 'Songwriter of the Year¹ and he has produced hundreds of songs as well as performed with the biggest names in music. Diddy and his Bad Boy label have produce 27 platinum and 15 gold albums including 23 Platinum Singles, 28 Gold Singles, 3 #1 albums and 9 #1 singles. Over the past three-plus decades, Bad Boy has sold more than 400 million albums and their songs have over 3 billion streams.

Diddy kicked off the year hosting, executive producing, and performing at the Billboard Music Awards. He debuted the single with a surprise show-stopping performance which included "First Class" by Jack Harlow and the classic "Mo Money, Mo Problems" with Christian King Combs and Teyana "Spike Tey" Taylor. Beyond inciting buzz globally, the live performance video amassed millions of views on Youtube.

Diddy performed at the iHeartRadio Music Festival delivering hit after hit, performing classics including "Victory," "Bad Boy 4 Life," "All About the Benjamins," "I Need A Girl," "Last Night," Been Around The World," and Biggie's "Juicy". Bryson Tiller performed alongside him for "Gotta Move On." His son, King Combs, joined him on stage for a joint performance of King's latest track "Can't Stop Won't Stop" and "Mo Money Mo Problems". Diddy closed the set with "Missing You" which featured a video montage with visuals of Kim Porter, The Notorious B.I.G.

In June, Diddy was honored the legendary mogul and cultural pioneer with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at "BET Awards" 2022. The coveted award honors industry giants who have not only significantly shaped culture through their extensive careers, but who have also been transformative leaders that consistently inspire generations by setting a true standard of excellence. Earlier in the year Combs Hosted performance and executive produced the 2022 Billboard Awards.

Not only is Diddy one of the highest-selling artists in history, he is also one of the most accomplished music producers of all time. LOVE RECORDS represents Combs' triumphant return to R&B as an Executive Producer, Curator and A&R of his forthcoming album. Combs will continue his oversight on his successful Bad Boy Entertainment label.

He is a cultural icon, innovator and mogul. In addition to his catalog of hit records, Diddy has produced and creatively shaped the sound for superstars Mary J. Blige, The Notorious B.I.G., Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez, Boyz II Men, Britney Spears, Kanye West and many more.

Listen to the new single here:



