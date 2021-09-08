Sean Caramore Honors The 20th Anniversary Of 9/11 With 'Home (A Song Of Remembrance)'

With his new single Home (A Song of Remembrance), Nashville-based singer-songwriter Sean Caramore is set to honor the 20th Anniversary of 9/11.

In an effort to honor the 20th anniversary of the attacks on 9/11, a heartfelt and touching song has been released. Being from New York himself, he always felt a close attachment to the events that shook our nation.

You can listen to the new single by clicking here.

"Being from New York, 9/11 is a part of who we are. It changed the world forever, but it became a part of our culture in New York. I grew up with it, and on a personal note-my Dad was a first responder, all the more reason for me to write this reflection song as a tribute to him, as well," expresses Sean.

Sean has been involved with school musicals and community theatre productions since he was a child. Despite being passionate about acting, he was truly in love with music.

