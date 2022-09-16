Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Scott Hoying of Pentatonix Releases First Solo Single 'Mars'

Scott Hoying of Pentatonix Releases First Solo Single 'Mars'

The track was released alongside a music video.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 16, 2022  

Three-time Grammy® Award-winning artist Scott Hoying, who has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide as part of the multi-platinum-selling a cappella group Pentatonix has released his first ever solo single, "Mars" via BMG.

The new solo effort, written by Hoying and produced by Jon Levine (Dua Lipa, Rachel Platten, Drake), features Hoying's soaring vocals and imaginative lyrics fans across the globe have come to know and adore. With this song Hoying breaks new creative ground, with deeply personal lyrics about self discovery, overcoming adversity and profoundly, love. He started the song on piano, and with Levine he built a new sonic world.

Hoying states, "The song 'Mars' is very special to me, it's not only a song I'm very proud of but also releasing it is such a symbol of all the self work I've done over the years. It's a song I wrote from such an honest place about the love of my life and how much he impacted me as a person. I've always dreamed of releasing solo music, but for a multitude of different reasons I never did. This year has been really special and transformative for me so it felt like the right time to go for it."

The official "Mars" video, which premiered today at Cosmopolitan, was directed by Hoying along with Lindsey Blaufarb and Craig Hollamon, and was shot amongst the barren landscape of Joshua Tree National Park to replicate the look and feel of the planet Mars.

As a member of Pentatonix, Hoying has shared in the success of having two #1 albums on Billboard's Top 200 Chart - 2015's gold-certified self-titled album and the 2x platinum That's Christmas To Me. The group has received multiple RIAA certifications for multi-platinum, platinum and gold-selling albums and singles, a Daytime Emmy nomination, starred in three holiday specials on NBC and appeared in the feature film Pitch Perfect 2.

Watch the new music video here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Timothée Chalamet Reveals He Has Seven Musical Numbers in WONKATimothée Chalamet Reveals He Has Seven Musical Numbers in WONKA
September 15, 2022

Timothée Chalamet has revealed that he has seven musical numbers in the upcoming film Wonka, in which he stars as Willy Wonka. Chalamet described the film as 'joyous' and and 'sincere.' The film is a prequel to 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' and serves as an origin story for Willy Wonka.
Tovah Feldshuh to Recur in Amazon's SHELTER SeriesTovah Feldshuh to Recur in Amazon's SHELTER Series
September 15, 2022

Funny Girl star Tovah Feldshuh will recur as Bat Lady in Prime Video's new series, Shelter. The character is described as a reclusive, ghostlike figure who gives Mickey (Jaden Michael) a mysterious and disturbing piece of news. The cast also include Jaden Michael, Constance Zimmer, Adrian Greensmith, Abby Corrigan, Sage Linder, and Brian Altemus.
Andrew Barth Feldman Joins Jennifer Lawrence in NO HARD FEELINGS FilmAndrew Barth Feldman Joins Jennifer Lawrence in NO HARD FEELINGS Film
September 15, 2022

Former Dear Evan Hansen star Andrew Barth Feldman has landed a leading role in Sony's new R-rated comedy film, No Hard Feelings. Feldman will play opposite Jennifer Lawrence in the new film directed by Gene Stupnitsky. Plot details are currently being kept under wraps.
New Folk Musical NORTHERN STAR to Release Concept AlbumNew Folk Musical NORTHERN STAR to Release Concept Album
September 15, 2022

The new musical Northern Star will receive a concept album to be released with music and lyrics by Jared Alexander and arrangements and orchestrations by Eoin Corcoran. The cast features Lorna Baxter as The Narrator, Rhian Ferrigan as The Mysterious Stranger, Feifei Xiang as the leader of the Celestials, and Jared Alexander as The Young Man.
Ash Beck's Band Silver Sonic To Release New Single 'Sister Mercy'Ash Beck's Band Silver Sonic To Release New Single 'Sister Mercy'
September 15, 2022

The band is fronted by singer/songwriter Ash Beck with lyrics that are wrapped in a well-crafted riff centric writing style, penned with great musicianship and delivered with a vivacious spirit.  It’s all about the Jet Set Lifestyle, high flying supersonic jets and the silver tone of Humbucker guitar pickups.