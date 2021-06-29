Schuyler Fisk to Release First Single 'Eastside' From her New Album WE COULD BE ALRIGHT

Schuyler Fisk's first single Eastside from her new album We Could Be Alright will be released on Friday, July 9, 2021. The full We Could Be Alright album will be released later this year, all available on iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, Google Play and other platforms.



Schuyler Fisk is a songwriter, singer, and actor. Her debut album The Good Stuff debuted on Billboard's Heatseekers Chart and at #1 on the iTunes Singer/Songwriter Chart. Schuyler has since released a sophomore record Blue Ribbon Winner, a Christmas record Sounds of the Holiday and an LP under her side-project band's moniker, FM RADIO, called Out of the Blue.

Her active grassroots following has garnered her hundreds of thousands of monthly spotify subscribers and over 7 million plays on a single song. She has toured North America, Europe and Japan with artists including Sheryl Crow, Tori Amos, Rachael Yamagata, Joshua Radin, and The Weepies. She's been very active in writing and recording for film and tv projects, as her music has been featured on soundtracks such as The Last Kiss, Safe Haven, Dear John, Hart of Dixie, and Ugly Betty. As an actress, Schuyler has appeared in several films and television shows, including The Baby-Sitters Club, Orange County, I'm Reed Fish, Law & Order: SVU, Gus Van Sant's Restless, The Best of Me, and Every Other Holiday.

Fisk is currently in pre-production of the upcoming theatrical release Sam and Kate co-starring Dustin Hoffman, Sissy Spacek and Jake Hoffman.



www.schuylerfisk.com